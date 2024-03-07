Report: Eagles signing Saquon Barkley is a 'real possiblity'

After franchise tagging running back Saquon Barkley last offseason, the New York Giants elected not to do so this month, opening up Barkley to the free agent market for the first time in his career.

The rumors are trickling in connecting Barkley, the former Penn State superstar, to the Eagles.

First came a report from 94.1 WIP's Howard Eskin, who, obviously, has a very close relationship with the organization, that the Eagles are 'interested' in Barkley. Going back to the New York market, New York Post reporter Ryan Dunleavy said interest between Barkley and the Eagles is "mutual," posting that the Eagles signing Barkley is a "real possibility."

After leading the NFL in yards from scrimmage as a rookie in 2018, Barkley has compiled 2,892 yards over the last two seasons, scoring 20 touchdowns along the way.

Even with how depreciated the running back market has become over the last half-dozen years, Barkley still feels like a player who'd be out of the Eagles' price range given what they've historically invested in the position. Still, the idea of Barkley in a rushing attack with Jalen Hurts flanked by DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown on the outside in the passing game is a tantalizing thought.

