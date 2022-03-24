Eagles re-sign DE Derek Barnett

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Thursday that they have re-signed DE Derek Barnett. It is a two-year agreement.

Barnett contributed as a rookie during the Eagles' Super Bowl run in 2017. In his first four seasons in the NFL (from 2017-2020), he had just 19.5 sacks, a number that fell short of reasonable expectations of a guy player 14th overall.



Some of Barnett's lack of production was attributed to injuries, as he missed 10 games in 2018, two games in 2019, and three games in 2020. He also probably wasn't 100 percent in many of the games he played those seasons.



In 2021, his first truly healthy season in years, Barnett had eight penalties and 2.5 sacks. Eagles fans can take some solace in knowing that they weren't the only ones frustrated by Barnett's constant mistakes, as Nick Sirianni was caught on camera mouthing, "It's always him" after a Barnett penalty.

During the 2020 offseason, the Eagles exercised Barnett's fifth-year option, and he counted for $10,051,000 on the 2021 salary cap, for a while anyway. They subsequently converted about $9 million of his salary into a signing bonus, and dumped that money into future years, lowering his cap number in 2021 to $2,802,200. Had he left for another team, Barnett would have counted for $7,248,800 in dead money on the Eagles' cap in 2022.

We'll update with Barnett's earnings and the impacts of his old and new contracts on the salary cap when that information is made available.

This is a roster move that is unlikely to please the fan base.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader