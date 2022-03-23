More Sports:

March 23, 2022

Who will the Eagles draft at No. 15? Here's what the odds say

Trent McDuffie? Devin Llyod? Jameson Williams? Here's what the odds are

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
USATSI_15246597.jpg Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

Washington defensive back and NFL Draft prospect Trent McDuffie.

The NFL Draft is just over a month away, and with three first-round picks (10 in total), the Eagles have one of the more unique opportunities at improving their roster.

Up first will be the 15th overall selection, which the Eagles got from Miami in their moves up and down the board from last year's draft. Then they'll have pick No. 16 (thanks, Carson), and finally No. 19 (their own) three spots later. 

What to do at No. 15 though?

First and foremost, you can check out Version 4.0 of Jimmy Kempski's Eagles mock draft. He has Pitt QB Kenny Pickett being taken with the pick, followed by Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis at 16, and Ohio State receiver Chris Olave at 19.

He also gathered up the predictions of draft analysts from various national outlets to give a broader idea of what the Eagles could do with picks 15, 16, and 19. When you have a list of needs to fulfill and numerous options to choose from, there are a lot of different scenarios that can play out.

Now how about where the money lies?

Bookies.com released odds projections for who the Eagles could take with the 15th overall pick come April 28. They are as follows:

Player Pos.  CollegeOdds 
Trent McDuffie  CB Washington +500
Devin Lloyd  LB Utah +550
Nakobe Dean  LB Georgia +600
Jameson Williams  WRAlabama  +600
Derek Stingley  CBLSU  +750
 Treylon BurksWR  Arkansas +850
 The fieldN/A N/A  +250

The Eagles shored up their pass rush when they signed edge rusher and local product Haason Reddick to a three-year deal just over a week ago, but they can and probably should add another threat in the first round if there's one available. And, of course, Jalen Hurts can definitely use another weapon alongside DeVonta Smith.

But the cornerback position opposite of Darius Slay and the linebacking corps are major areas of improvement, so it makes sense that Trent McDuffie (cornerback) then Devin Lloyd and Nakobe Dean (both linebackers) have the highest buy-ins.

But remember, the Eagles pick back-to-back, so there's also a chance that one of these names can come off the board right after at No. 16 or might still be there by No. 19.

There's also the chance of a wild-card pick from the field. I wouldn't get my hopes up for a kicker or anything, but after all the rumors that flew around quarterbacks this offseason, I personally won't believe Jalen Hurts is the start until he takes the first snap Week 1. 

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Devin Lloyd Trent McDuffie Nick Sirianni Nakobe Dean howie Roseman NFL Draft

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Couple on a walk in fall

Warning signs of cardiovascular disease
Limited - NJ SSP Vehicle

NJDOT and GEICO team up to promote highway safety

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Flyers shift to what's next after unsurprising trade deadline
65_Justin_Braun_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Sponsored

Best betting sites for the NCAA tourney
betting.us-pa-betting-sites

Investigations

Driver charged with third-degree murder, DUI in crash that killed two Pennsylvania state troopers and Allentown man
State Troopers I-95

Prevention

Some dehydration signs are obvious, but others are less apparent
Dehydration

Food & Drink

Kalaya Thai Kitchen to host brunch benefiting Ukrainian refugees
Kalaya Thai Ukraine Brunch

Food & Drink

Lacroix at The Rittenhouse to resume dinner service next month
Lacroix Dining

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved