Who will the Eagles draft at No. 15? Here's what the odds say

March 23, 2022
The NFL Draft is just over a month away, and with three first-round picks (10 in total), the Eagles have one of the more unique opportunities at improving their roster.
Up first will be the 15th overall selection, which the Eagles got from Miami in their moves up and down the board from last year's draft. Then they'll have pick No. 16 (thanks, Carson), and finally No. 19 (their own) three spots later.
What to do at No. 15 though?
First and foremost, you can check out Version 4.0 of Jimmy Kempski's Eagles mock draft. He has Pitt QB Kenny Pickett being taken with the pick, followed by Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis at 16, and Ohio State receiver Chris Olave at 19.
He also gathered up the predictions of draft analysts from various national outlets to give a broader idea of what the Eagles could do with picks 15, 16, and 19. When you have a list of needs to fulfill and numerous options to choose from, there are a lot of different scenarios that can play out.
Now how about where the money lies?
Bookies.com released odds projections for who the Eagles could take with the 15th overall pick come April 28. They are as follows:
|Player
|Pos.
|College
|Odds
|Trent McDuffie
|CB
|Washington
|+500
|Devin Lloyd
|LB
|Utah
|+550
|Nakobe Dean
|LB
|Georgia
|+600
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|Alabama
|+600
|Derek Stingley
|CB
|LSU
|+750
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|Arkansas
|+850
|The field
|N/A
|N/A
|+250
