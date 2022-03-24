NFL trade rumors: Eagles among teams interested in Miami WR DeVante Parker

The Eagles recently brought in former Colts receiver Zach Pascal to be their first real veteran wideout in years, but the position is still pretty darn thin, and Howie Roseman has been pretty darn quiet. Is a trade for a receiver in the works?

The price for an elite pass catcher, like a DK Metcalf, might be too high even for the draft-pick rich Eagles — particularly in the wake of the blockbuster trades of Devante Adams and Tyreek Hill earlier this offseason. But there are some less splashy wideouts, like Jacksonville's Laviska Shenault thought to be available.

Another name to keep an eye on is DeVante Parker.

Parker might well be on the trade block after the Dolphins went for broke, trading five draft picks for Hill earlier this week. With soon to be sophomore WR Jalen Waddle the clear No. 2, and free agent signee Cedric Wilson likely the No. 3, Parker might be the odd man out. He could be a good fit in Philly too.

Philly's receiving corps lack size, which Parker has at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds. He had a breakout year in 2019, catching 72 balls for 1,202 yards but has been relegated to supporting role numbers in his other seasons. Last season in eight starts, Parker had 515 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. He found himself on the IR to end the season.

The former first-round pick is 29, and has two years left on a four-year, $40 million pact that kicked in starting in 2020. He'll carry a $5.6 million cap hit for 2022. If he can be had for a mid-round pick, he could slot in as a Y receiver opposite DeVonta Smith and would be a needed goal line target for Jalen Hurts. His acquisition would in theory move Quez Watkins to the slot, and put Pascal and/or Reagor in the No. 4 spot — which is probably appropriate.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports