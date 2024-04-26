Eagles Round 2 NFL mock draft roundup

Earlier this morning, we published our second-round mock draft.

Here's who a bunch of other *dorks* with too much time on their hands project to the Eagles in Round 2.

Pick 50: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon Pick 53: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

#JimmySays: Dane did not give an explanation for his picks, and while there are some receivers I like more than Franklin in Round 2, he certainly has a couple of need positions pegged.

Pick 50: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan: The Eagles signed Devin White, but it's a one-year deal, and Nakobe Dean missed most of the 2023 season due to a Lisfranc sprain. Philadelphia adds to the off-ball linebacker position here. Pick 53: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU: Suamataia grades out as a No. 3 swing tackle. He would provide the Eagles with depth on both sides and has the potential to develop into the heir to soon-to-be 34-year-old right tackle Lane Johnson.

#JimmySays: I had Colson in at 50 in my second round mock as well. I do wonder if Suamataia is a "media and fans like him more than the teams do" guy this year.

Pick 50: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota Pick 53: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

#JimmySays: Cooper would be a dream scenario in Round 2, and I think the Eagles would run the card up at pick 50 instead of waiting until pick 53.

Pick 50: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan: The Eagles have drafted national champions in multiple years, and that trend continues. Colson has the size and football IQ to play in the NFL. He doesn't run himself out of position versus play action and pre-snap motion, and he does a good job with pre-snap recognition and communication. Pick 53: Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky: Corley is fairly raw in the nuances of playing receiver (release footwork, route tree and how to get off contact). Nonetheless, those are all things he can learn. If he does, he is a true weapon with the ball in his hands.

#JimmySays: Corley is a YAC machine and a very fun player to watch.

Pick 50: Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

Pick 53: Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

#JimmySays: There were some dopes mocking Powers-Johnson to the Eagles in Round 1, which was ridiculous. At pick 50? Absolutely.

I had Polk at pick 53 in my second round mock as well.

Pick 50: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame Pick 53: Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia

#JimmySays: Fisher would be a little bit of a reach, but he would be a reasonable pick. Frazier will likely come off the board quickly in Round 2. I doubt he's still there at 53.

Pick 50: Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri: The Eagles would be thrilled if this cover man ends up slipping to pair with Mitchell. Rakestraw makes plays as a fearless, aggressive tracker of downfield receivers. Pick 53: Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State: After landing Bryce Huff in free agency, Isaac can give Philadelphia a little more pop in Vic Fangio's 3-4 defense along with Josh Sweat.

#JimmySays: I could see the Eagles double-dipping at corner, especially if the Eagles already know they're cutting James Bradberry. Rakestraw popped up on occasion in first-round mocks to the Eagles, which was a little silly. Again, in Round 2? Yep. Isaac is a speed rusher who gave the top OT prospects at the Senior Bowl fits.

Pick 50: Calen Bullock, S, USC Pick 53: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

#JimmySays: I like Bullock, but that would be a reach. Wilson makes a lot of sense as a speedster who can stretch the field from the slot.

*I call you dorks, with love.

