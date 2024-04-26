More Sports:

Eagles Round 2 NFL mock draft roundup

How will the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft unfold for the Eagles? We round up national experts' selections for the Birds' two second-round picks.

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles NFL
042624JuniorColson Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Michigan LB Junior Colson is a popular Eagles projection in Round 2.

Earlier this morning, we published our second-round mock draft

Here's who a bunch of other *dorks* with too much time on their hands project to the Eagles in Round 2.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Pick 50: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

Pick 53: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

#JimmySays: Dane did not give an explanation for his picks, and while there are some receivers I like more than Franklin in Round 2, he certainly has a couple of need positions pegged.

Steve Muench, ESPN

Pick 50: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan: The Eagles signed Devin White, but it's a one-year deal, and Nakobe Dean missed most of the 2023 season due to a Lisfranc sprain. Philadelphia adds to the off-ball linebacker position here.

Pick 53: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU: Suamataia grades out as a No. 3 swing tackle. He would provide the Eagles with depth on both sides and has the potential to develop into the heir to soon-to-be 34-year-old right tackle Lane Johnson.

#JimmySays: I had Colson in at 50 in my second round mock as well. I do wonder if Suamataia is a "media and fans like him more than the teams do" guy this year.

Matt Verderame, Sports Illustrated

Pick 50: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

Pick 53: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

#JimmySays: Cooper would be a dream scenario in Round 2, and I think the Eagles would run the card up at pick 50 instead of waiting until pick 53.

John Kosko and Trevor Sikkema, PFF

Pick 50: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan: The Eagles have drafted national champions in multiple years, and that trend continues. Colson has the size and football IQ to play in the NFL. He doesn't run himself out of position versus play action and pre-snap motion, and he does a good job with pre-snap recognition and communication.

Pick 53: Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky: Corley is fairly raw in the nuances of playing receiver (release footwork, route tree and how to get off contact). Nonetheless, those are all things he can learn. If he does, he is a true weapon with the ball in his hands.

#JimmySays: Corley is a YAC machine and a very fun player to watch.

Justin Melo, TheDraftNetwork

Pick 50: Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

Pick 53: Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

#JimmySays: There were some dopes mocking Powers-Johnson to the Eagles in Round 1, which was ridiculous. At pick 50? Absolutely.

I had Polk at pick 53 in my second round mock as well.

Luke Easterling, Athlon Sports

Pick 50: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame 

Pick 53: Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia

#JimmySays: Fisher would be a little bit of a reach, but he would be a reasonable pick. Frazier will likely come off the board quickly in Round 2. I doubt he's still there at 53.

Vinnie Iyer, SportingNews

Pick 50: Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri: The Eagles would be thrilled if this cover man ends up slipping to pair with Mitchell. Rakestraw makes plays as a fearless, aggressive tracker of downfield receivers.

Pick 53: Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State: After landing Bryce Huff in free agency, Isaac can give Philadelphia a little more pop in Vic Fangio's 3-4 defense along with Josh Sweat.

#JimmySays: I could see the Eagles double-dipping at corner, especially if the Eagles already know they're cutting James Bradberry. Rakestraw popped up on occasion in first-round mocks to the Eagles, which was a little silly. Again, in Round 2? Yep. Isaac is a speed rusher who gave the top OT prospects at the Senior Bowl fits.

"BR NFL Scouting department" (lol), b/r

Pick 50: Calen Bullock, S, USC

Pick 53: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

#JimmySays: I like Bullock, but that would be a reach. Wilson makes a lot of sense as a speedster who can stretch the field from the slot.

MORE: Should the Eagles draft a receiver on Day 2?

*I call you dorks, with love.

Jimmy Kempski
