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August 14, 2026

Eagles fans can run the steps at Lincoln Financial Field during a stadium workout

The Aug. 22 Run the Steps event includes three difficulty levels, a commemorative medal and photos with Swoop and Eagles Cheerleaders

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Fitness Eagles
Run the Steps at Lincoln Financial Field Kate Frese/For PhillyVoice

Eagles fans can run the steps at Lincoln Financial Field during a stadium workout on Saturday, Aug. 22. The event offers experienced, intermediate and beginner groups.

Eagles fans can turn Lincoln Financial Field into their own workout course during Run the Steps on Saturday, Aug. 22. The fitness event, presented by Independence Blue Cross, begins at 9 a.m. and includes three groups designed for different experience levels. Tickets cost $15, including fees.

Participants will run or walk through the steps of the stadium’s lower bowl, with each group following a different pace and format.

The experienced group begins at 9 a.m. and will attempt to complete every section of the lower bowl during a nonstop, 25-minute workout. The intermediate group starts at 9:30 a.m. and will alternate between running and walking with a goal of finishing in 35 minutes.

A beginner group will start at 10 a.m. Participants can move through the lower bowl at their own pace with a goal of completing the workout in 45 minutes. 

Everyone who finishes will receive a commemorative medal. Fans also can take photos with Eagles mascot Swoop and members of the Eagles Cheerleaders.

Run the Steps

Saturday, Aug. 22 | 9-11 a.m.
Lincoln Financial Field
1 Lincoln Financial Field Way
Philadelphia, PA 19148
$15, including fees
Participants select an experienced, intermediate or beginner group

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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