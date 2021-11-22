Eagles sign LB T.J. Edwards through 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Monday that they have signed linebacker T.J. Edwards to a one-year contract extension. It is reportedly worth "up to $3.2 million, with $2.15 million fully guaranteed," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Edwards was scheduled to become a restricted free agent in 2022. According to OverTheCap.com, the projected restricted free agent tenders are as follows:

Type Amount First round $5,479,000 Second round $3,927,000 Right of first refusal $2,396,000



By signing Edwards to a small extension now, the Eagles avoid the possibility of another team signing Edwards to an offer sheet during the 2022 offseason. The benefit to Edwards is that his money is guaranteed, with the possibility of hitting extra incentives.

Edwards is clearly the best linebacker on the current roster. While he doesn't possess ideal athletic traits, he is instinctive, smart, and tough. He ranks second on the team with 76 tackles.

On Sunday against the Saints, Edwards had 10 tackles, an INT, and a fumble recovery. Against the Panthers earlier this season, he and Shaun Bradley made the biggest play of the day, when they combined to block a punt that set up an Eagles go-ahead fourth quarter touchdown.

