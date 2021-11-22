More Sports:

November 22, 2021

Eagles sign LB T.J. Edwards through 2022

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles_Cowboys_TJ_Edwards_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022062.jpg Kate Frese/PhillyVoice

Eagles LB T.J. Edwards

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Monday that they have signed linebacker T.J. Edwards to a one-year contract extension. It is reportedly worth "up to $3.2 million, with $2.15 million fully guaranteed," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Edwards was scheduled to become a restricted free agent in 2022. According to OverTheCap.com, the projected restricted free agent tenders are as follows:

Type Amount 
First round $5,479,000 
Second round $3,927,000 
Right of first refusal $2,396,000 


By signing Edwards to a small extension now, the Eagles avoid the possibility of another team signing Edwards to an offer sheet during the 2022 offseason. The benefit to Edwards is that his money is guaranteed, with the possibility of hitting extra incentives.

Edwards is clearly the best linebacker on the current roster. While he doesn't possess ideal athletic traits, he is instinctive, smart, and tough. He ranks second on the team with 76 tackles. 

On Sunday against the Saints, Edwards had 10 tackles, an INT, and a fumble recovery. Against the Panthers earlier this season, he and Shaun Bradley made the biggest play of the day, when they combined to block a punt that set up an Eagles go-ahead fourth quarter touchdown.

MORE: The Eagles are legitimate playoff contenders | McMullen: Slow-and-steady Eagles are ticking all the playoff boxes | Handing out 10 awards from Eagles-Saints | A parade of bad QBs could deliver Eagles a playoff berth

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia T.J. Edwards

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The Eagles are legitimate playoff contenders
112221NickSirianni

Sponsored

Philly’s Tacony neighborhood becoming popular choice for first-time homebuyers
Limited - Tacony Home 11.9.21

Jobs

Gopuff workers plan to strike, demanding better pay and protection from deactivation
Gopuff strike

Opinion

Foods high in added fats and refined carbs are like cigarettes – addictive and unhealthy
Ultra Processed Foods

Celebrities

Questlove directs Jay-Z's star-studded Hall of Fame induction
Questlove Jay-Z Hall of Fame 2021

Museum

Museum of the American Revolution's Thanksgiving line up includes ornament making, new exhibit
American Revolution Thanksgiving

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved