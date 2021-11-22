The Eagles are legitimate playoff contenders

After losing 33-22 to the Las Vegas Raiders Week 7 in a game in which opposing quarterback Derek Carr completed 91 percent of his passes, the Philadelphia Eagles sat at 2-5, and looked more like a team that could be picking in the top 10 of the 2022 NFL Draft than one that had any reasonable hopes of competing for the playoffs. Since then, the Eagles have won three of their last four games, putting them squarely in the hunt for a playoff berth in the NFC.

The New York Times gives the Eagles a 31 percent chance of making the playoffs. FiveThirtyEight.com's model is a little more optimistic, giving the Birds a 38 percent chance.

First, let's look at the wildcard race in the NFC. If you take out the current division leaders — the Cowboys, Packers, Buccaneers, and Cardinals — you're left with the following group of teams:

NFC wildcard Record Conf record GB Rams (5 seed - in) 7-3 5-2 - Vikings (6 seed - in) 5-5 4-2 - Saints (7 seed - in) 5-5 4-4 - 49ers (8 seed - out) 5-5 4-4 - Eagles (9 seed - out) 5-6 4-3 0.5 Panthers (10 seed - out) 5-6 3-5 0.5 Football Team (11 seed - out) 4-6 4-2 1 Falcons (12 seed - out) 4-6 2-5 1 Giants (13 seed - out) 3-6 2-4 1.5 Bears (14 seed - out) 3-7 1-4 2 Seahawks (15 seed - out) 3-7 1-5 2 Lions (16 seed - out) 0-9-1 0-6 4.5



As you can see, if the season ended today, the Eagles would finish ninth in the NFC, and would be out of the playoffs. They are a half game behind the current 7 seed, the Saints, with the 8 seed 49ers also standing in between the Eagles and the playoffs.



They would hold head-to-head tiebreakers over the Saints, Panthers, and Falcons. They would lose a head-to-head tiebreaker with the 49ers. To be determined with the Giants and Football Team, who remain on their schedule.



Despite their positioning outside of the playoff picture currently, the Eagles feel a lot more likely to make the playoffs than the New York Times and FiveThirtyEight models are projecting. Here's why:

The Eagles now have an identity

Over the last four games, the Eagles' offense has formed an identity built around a physical run-heavy attack. Initially, the Eagles were able to rack up huge rushing numbers against defenses that weren't exactly brick walls, in the Lions and Chargers.

However, over their last two games, the Eagles ran it down the throats of the then No. 7 run defense in the NFL (the Broncos) and the then No. 1 run defense (the Saints).

Week Rushing yards 8 (Lions) 236 9 (Chargers) 176 10 (Broncos) 216 11 (Saints) 242 AVERAGE 217.5



More impressively, there didn't seem to be much mystery in what the Eagles were going to try to do in their last two games. Surely, the Broncos and Saints knew the Eagles were going to try to build their offensive game plan around the run, and yet, neither team could stop it.