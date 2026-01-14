The Eagles signed 11 players

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Monday that they signed eight players to futures contracts. They announced on Tuesday that they signed three more players. Let's round them up here.

New guys

Of the 11 total players the Eagles signed, two of them weren't already on their practice squad.

• FB Carson Steele: When Steele was a senior at UCLA (playing for Chip Kelly) after transferring from Ball State, he came in at No. 21 on Bruce Feldman's "Freaks" list.

Steele, at 6-1, 233, has wowed his new teammates with his strength. He bench-pressed 450 pounds and squatted 685. His wheels have been impressive too, clocking 20.96 MPH and vertical-jumping 35 inches.

And here was his scouting report coming out of UCLA, via Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

Steele is a ball of muscle in human form. He has the contact balance and leg strength to squeeze the most out of a carry. He has decent vision but can be a bit sluggish with short-area cuts, allowing the defense to quickly rally and tackle. Steele’s value will be as a short-yardage specialist who can help wear down defenses in a downhill attack.

Steele signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2024, and made their 53-man roster as a fullback. He got 56 carries for 183 yards (3.3 YPC), but he fumbled 3 times and earned a spot in Andy Reid's doghouse. He spent the 2025 season on the Chiefs' practice squad.

The Eagles seem to want to employ a fullback in their offense, so Steele makes some sense, though they do have some other fullback contenders in Ben VanSumeren and Cameron Latu.

• OT John Ojukwu: Ojukwu was another 2023 undrafted free agent who signed with the Titans. He has appeared in 16 games for Tennessee, with 9 starts. Ojukwu started two games for the Titans in 2025. PFF had him down for 4 sacks allowed in those two games.



Guys who were already on the Eagles' practice squad

Nine of the players the Eagles signed to futures contracts were already on the scout team this season.

WR Danny Gray WR Quez Watkins TE E.J. Jenkins C Jake Majors OT Hollin Pierce DT Gabe Hall LB Chance Campbell DB Brandon Johnson DB Tariq Castro-Fields

I would say that the above names of note are Gabe Hall, Chance Campbell, and Brandon Johnson.

Hall had a good training camp, and looked like he might be a contributor in the regular defense this season, but that never materialized. Still, Vic Fangio praised his progression throughout the summer.

Campbell was a player that many of the offensive starters singled out as a great practice player, in this good piece by Zach Berman of The Athletic. Campbell has good athleticism.

Johnson got playing time this season at safety when the Eagles had to dip into their reserves.

