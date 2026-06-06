The Eagles signed a few guys

Over the last week, the Philadelphia Eagles signed a few players — WR Samori Toure, RB Elijah Mitchell, and iDL Zion Wilson. So let's catch up on those guys.

iDL Zion Wilson

Wilson probably has the most interesting background, so let's start with him. He originally enrolled at East Carolina as an offensive lineman, but in three seasons there he couldn't get on the field.

• After walking on at ECU, Wilson was a member of their practice squad both in 2021 and 2022.

• In 2023, he played three snaps on offense, and 51 on special teams.



• In 2024, he flipped to the defensive side of the ball, but played 0 snaps on defense, and 70 on special teams.



So, to summarize, in his first four years of college, he played 3 snaps in the regular offense/defense.

However, in 2025, out of nowhere, he had 42 tackles (10 for loss) and 7 sacks. Wilson is 6'3, 316, with a squatty build and some quickness:

This offseason, Wilson intended to transfer to Virginia, but the NCAA denied his sixth-year waiver. And so, the Eagles snapped him up. Interestingly, per Ryan Fowler, Wilson's deal included a $25,000 signing bonus and $225,000 guaranteed. Here's how that compares with the rest of the Eagles' UDFA signings (h/t Dave Zangaro):

Player Guaranteed $ Signing bonus EDGE Joshua Weru $25,000 $272,500 S Kapena Gushiken $25,000 $272,500 iDL Zion Wilson $25,000 $225,000 S Tucker Large $0 $80,000 TE Dae'Quan Wright $25,000 $50,000 S Maximus Pulley $20,000 $50,000 OG Jaeden Roberts $20,000 $20,000 LS Rocco Underwood $20,000 $20,000 LB Deontae Lawson $10,000 $10,000



A guarantee of $225,000 means Wilson will very likely at least make the practice squad.

RB Elijah Mitchell

Mitchell, 28, was a 49ers sixth-round pick in 2021. He had a few promising seasons as a backup with the 49ers before a hamstring injury derailed his career. His career stats:

Elijah Mitchell Rush Yards YPC TD 2021 - SF 207 963 4.7 5 2022 - SF 45 279 6.2 2 2023 - SF 75 281 3.7 2 2024 - SF - - - - 2025 - KC/NE - - - -



Mitchell was a tryout player at the Eagles' rookie camp early in May. He hasn't had a carry since the 2023 season.

WR Samori Toure

Toure, 28, was a Packers seventh-round pick in 2022. He played two seasons in Green Bay, but has bounced around since, playing for the Bears, Broncos, Saints, and now the Eagles. He did overlap for one training camp in Green Bay with Sean Mannion, but did not make the team.

Career stats: 14 catches, 163 yards, 1 TD. His lone TD catch:

Mitchell and Toure are probably just camp bodies, but worth a look.

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