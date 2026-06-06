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June 06, 2026

The Eagles signed a few guys

The Eagles continue to add depth to their roster this spring.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
060626ZionWilson Tommy Gilligan/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the only picture I could find of Zion Wilson (54). 😂

Over the last week, the Philadelphia Eagles signed a few players — WR Samori Toure, RB Elijah Mitchell, and iDL Zion Wilson. So let's catch up on those guys.

iDL Zion Wilson

Wilson probably has the most interesting background, so let's start with him. He originally enrolled at East Carolina as an offensive lineman, but in three seasons there he couldn't get on the field. 

• After walking on at ECU, Wilson was a member of their practice squad both in 2021 and 2022. 

• In 2023, he played three snaps on offense, and 51 on special teams.

• In 2024, he flipped to the defensive side of the ball, but played 0 snaps on defense, and 70 on special teams.

So, to summarize, in his first four years of college, he played 3 snaps in the regular offense/defense.

However, in 2025, out of nowhere, he had 42 tackles (10 for loss) and 7 sacks. Wilson is 6'3, 316, with a squatty build and some quickness:

This offseason, Wilson intended to transfer to Virginia, but the NCAA denied his sixth-year waiver. And so, the Eagles snapped him up. Interestingly, per Ryan Fowler, Wilson's deal included a $25,000 signing bonus and $225,000 guaranteed. Here's how that compares with the rest of the Eagles' UDFA signings (h/t Dave Zangaro):

 PlayerGuaranteed $ Signing bonus 
 EDGE Joshua Weru$25,000 $272,500 
S Kapena Gushiken$25,000 $272,500 
iDL Zion Wilson $25,000 $225,000 
S Tucker Large $0 $80,000 
TE Dae'Quan Wright $25,000 $50,000 
S Maximus Pulley $20,000 $50,000 
OG Jaeden Roberts $20,000 $20,000 
LS Rocco Underwood $20,000 $20,000 
LB Deontae Lawson $10,000 $10,000 


A guarantee of $225,000 means Wilson will very likely at least make the practice squad.

RB Elijah Mitchell

Mitchell, 28, was a 49ers sixth-round pick in 2021. He had a few promising seasons as a backup with the 49ers before a hamstring injury derailed his career. His career stats:

 Elijah MitchellRush Yards YPC TD 
2021 - SF207 963 4.7 
2022 - SF45 279 6.2 
2023 - SF75 281 3.7 
2024 - SF
2025 - KC/NE


Mitchell was a tryout player at the Eagles' rookie camp early in May. He hasn't had a carry since the 2023 season.

WR Samori Toure

Toure, 28, was a Packers seventh-round pick in 2022. He played two seasons in Green Bay, but has bounced around since, playing for the Bears, Broncos, Saints, and now the Eagles. He did overlap for one training camp in Green Bay with Sean Mannion, but did not make the team.

Career stats: 14 catches, 163 yards, 1 TD. His lone TD catch:

Mitchell and Toure are probably just camp bodies, but worth a look.

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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