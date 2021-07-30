Eagles signed a couple guys

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Thursday evening that they signed safety Obi Melifonwu, a former second round pick of the Raiders, and wide receiver Andre Patton, formerly of the Chargers and Dolphins.

Obi Melifonwu

Melifonwu was the 56th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft out of UConn after he posted impressive size and athleticism measurables at the NFL Combine.

As you can see, Melifonwu is a 6'4, 224-pound safety who ran a 4.40 40, however, he is now on his fourth team after short stays with the Raiders, Patriots, and 49ers. He has appeared in 7 career games (1 start), and has 10 career tackles.

Melifonwu had a tryout with the Eagles during a rookie minicamp back in May, but the team did not sign him at that time.

Andre Patton

Patton is a tall receiver at 6'4, 200 pounds. He was an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers in 2017, and spent his first two years in the NFL on the Chargers' practice squad. He cracked the lineup in 2019, appearing in 13 games, and starting 5. He only had 6 catches on 17 targets for 56 yards that season.

Patton has since spent time on the Cardinals' and Dolphins' practice squads.

The Eagles' roster now sits at 90 players and no corresponding roster are necessary.

The Birds, who currently have some of the longest Super Bowl odds in the NFL according to Pickswise, open the regular season on September 12 against the Falcons, who actually have worse odds.

Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Pickswise, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly.



Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader