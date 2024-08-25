More Sports:

August 25, 2024

Eagles snap count analysis: Preseason Week 3 vs. Vikings

What the preseason finale personnel says about the Eagles' upcoming roster cutdown.

By Jimmy Kempski
082524NolanSmith Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Nolan Smith played in the Eagles' final preseason game.

In their third and final preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Philadelphia Eagles played 63 snaps on offense and 73 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some notes.

Quarterback

31 snaps: Tanner McKee

• 24 snaps: Kenny Pickett

• 8 snaps: Will Grier

Analysis: Here's how I would award the faceoffs between McKee and Pickett during each preseason game:

• Week 1 at Ravens: Slight edge McKee
• Week 2 at Patriots: Major edge McKee
• Week 3 vs. Vikings: Slight edge Pickett

Still, my bet is that Pickett will be the No. 2 quarterback Week 1, and McKee will be the emergency quarterback.

Running back

23 snaps: Lew Nichols

• 22 snaps: Kendall Milton

• 18 snaps: Tyrion Davis-Price

Analysis: I thought Davis-Price ran well all throughout the preseason, but he can't catch, and he lost a fumble against the Vikings. He's worth keeping on the practice squad over Nichols and Milton.

Wide receiver

• 50 snaps: Ainias Smith

• 33 snaps each: Griffin Hebert, Austin Watkins

• 30 snaps: Joseph Ngata

• 28 snaps: Parris Campbell

Analysis: Smith had 6 catches for 36 yards. He had a brutal start to camp, but over the last week or two played much better, so he should survive cutdown day.

Ngata's drop that resulted in an INT killed any slim chance he had of making the 53.

Campbell's chances of making the team ended when the Eagles traded for Jahan Dotson, who was at the game, but in street clothes.

Britain Covey got to be one of the "cool kids," and watch the game from the sidelines.

Johnny Wilson didn't play either, but that was likely related to a concussion he suffered Week 2 against the Patriots. Same goes for John Ross.

Tight end

35 snaps: E.J. Jenkins

• 28 snaps: Kevin Foelsch

• 15 snaps: Armani Rogers

Analysis: Jenkins had 3 catches on 5 targets for 15 yards. He had a chance to make a play on a throw his way into the end zone that would have been a TD, but the ball slipped through his hands. It was a tough play, but one that could have really helped his chances of making the team if he could've made the catch. 

Offensive line

 63 snaps: Dylan McMahon

• 55 snaps each: Darian Kinnard, Brett Toth, Max Scharping, Nick Gates

• 8 snaps each: Anim Dankwah, Gottlieb Ayedze, Jason Poe, Laekin Vakalahi

Analysis: McMahon played the entire game, while Kinnard, Toth, Scharping, and Gates played into the fourth quarter.

Fred Johnson got the day off. 

Edge defenders

• 44 snaps: Patrick Johnson

• 31 snaps: Julian Okwara

• 27 snaps: Tarron Jackson

• 25 snaps: Terrell Lewis

• 19 snaps: Nolan Smith

Analysis: As noted in our "10 awards" post, the most noteworthy player to play in this game was Nolan Smith. If you're an NFL player, you don't want to be playing in the final preseason game. It typically means you're fighting for a job, or the team just needs to see you play more, for whatever reason.

In the first two preseason games combined, he led the team's edge defenders with 47 snaps played, more than rookie Jalyx Hunt. (Hunt didn't play on Saturday, though he also missed practice on Wednesday with an oblique injury.) 

On Saturday, Smith played in the regular defense for the entire first half, and even on the kick coverage team.

"I just like to play," Smith said. "That's the choice that me and Coach Washburn talked about and that I made, and it's just really to get ready for the season. Ain't nothing wrong with playing a little football. I don't know why people think it's so bad, especially as a defensive player. The more I practice tackling, the more I do it live, ain't gonna be no problem when it's time to go.

"I love playing ball. You ain't got to beg me to play or ask me to play."

To clarify, Smith was asked if he requested to play.

"I wouldn't say that," Smith said. "But man, when it's time for 3 to go spin, I ain't gonna have no second doubt in my nature. I'm gonna be ready to spin."

Interior defensive line

 56 snaps: Thomas Booker

• 36 snaps: P.J. Mustipher

• 32 snaps: Gabe Hall

• 27 snaps: Moro Ojomo

• 18 snaps: Marlon Tuipulotu

Analysis: Booker made a strong push to make the roster throughout camp, and the team got a long look at him on Saturday.

Linebacker

43 snaps: Oren Burks

• 41 snaps: Ben VanSumeren

• 33 snaps: Brandon Smith

• 29 snaps: Jeremiah Trotter

Analysis: After missing most of camp and the first two preseason games, Burks played well, collecting 6 tackles and a sack. Was it enough to convince the Eagles to keep 6 linebackers?

VanSumeren also flashed, as he has throughout the summer. Spoiler: He'll be on my 53.

Cornerback and safety

73 snaps each: Andre' Sam, Tristin McCollum

• 50 snaps: Eli Ricks

• 47 snaps: Cooper DeJean

• 42 snaps: Josh Jobe

• 36 snaps: Zech McPhearson

• 14 snaps: Parry Nickerson

• 7 snaps: Shon Stephens

Analysis: McCollum and Sam played the entire game at safety. McCollum had 9 tackles and an INT that got wiped away due to a penalty. He also played well against the Patriots, and had a good camp.

DeJean made his NFL preseason debut. He was physical and looked good as a tackler, however, he committed the illegal contact penalty that negated McCollum's INT, and he almost gave up two TDs. In fairness, this was the first game he has played in since November of last year, so he's shaking off some rust.

James Bradberry didn't play. I don't think that the takeaway there is that he has made the roster.

Jimmy Kempski
