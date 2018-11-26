Eagles snap count analysis: Week 12 vs. Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles came into their Week 12 matchup against the New York Giants minus their top five cornerbacks, and were forced to play Chandon Sullivan, DeVante Bausby, and Cre'Von LeBlanc at corner, as well as guys like Tre Sullivan and Deiondre Hall at safety. Somehow, they survived, and the Birds pulled through with a comeback win.

A look at the snap counts:

Quarterback and offensive line

• 65 snaps each: Carson Wentz, Jason Peters, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson



• 61 snaps: Brandon Brooks



• 3 snaps: Stefen Wisniewski



• 1 snap: Chance Warmack



Analysis: The Eagles' offensive line had, in my opinion, their most impactful game of the season, opening up holes and definitively winning the battle for the line of scrimmage. This was the first time in a long time that the Eagles' rushing attck really got going, allowing for more balance on offense.

Running back

• 40 snaps: Josh Adams



• 24 snaps: Corey Clement



• 1 snap: Wendell Smallwood



Analysis: Adams is clearly the new lead back, while Smallwood is back in the doghouse. They seemed to have swapped places, with Clement resuming his role as something of a third-down back.

Wide receiver

• 64 snaps: Alshon Jeffery



• 47 snaps: Nelson Agholor



• 39 snaps: Golden Tate



• 14 snaps: Jordan Matthews



Analysis: It still just kind of looks like the Eagles don't quite know how to use Tate. He had 4 catches on 8 targets for 30 yards. Meanwhile, the Eagles aren't even pretending to get Shelton Gibson involved anymore.

Tight end

• 52 snaps: Zach Ertz



• 36 snaps: Dallas Goedert



• 8 snaps: Richard Rodgers



Analysis: Hey, Dallas Goedert got some legitimate playing time, and he made some plays! Who knew?!?

Defensive line

• 49 snaps each: Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox



• 40 snaps: Chris Long



• 36 snaps: Michael Bennett



• 25 snaps: Haloti Ngata



• 20 snaps: Timmy Jernigan



• 15 snaps: Treyvon Hester



• 11 snaps: Josh Sweat



Analysis: The return of Timmy Jernigan is official. I have no idea how he played until I take a closer look on the re-watch, but the Eagles badly need help at DT, and Jernigan should provide that. He played about a third of the snaps. I suspect we'll see that percentage rise each week.

Linebacker

• 62 snaps: Nigel Bradham



• 34 snaps: Kamu Grugier-Hill



• 33 snaps: Nate Gerry



Analysis: Grugier-Hill is a good football player. I'm interested in seeing what he can do over the next few weeks while Jordan Hicks remains out.

Cornerback and safety

• 62 snaps: Malcolm Jenkins



• 61 snaps: DeVante Bausby



• 60 snaps: Corey Graham



• 45 snaps: Cre'Von LeBlanc



• 42 snaps: Chandon Sullivan



• 32 snaps: Tre Sullivan



• 4 snaps: Deiondre' Hall



• 2 snaps: Rasul Douglas



Analysis: Douglas was active for this game, but obviously not yet ready to play, as he was only used on two snaps, one of which Saquon Barkley blew right by him. With the Eagles' top five corners out, the practice squaders did an admirable job keeping it together, but obviously, the Eagles can use Jalen Mills back as soon as possible. The second part of that last sentence is something I didn't think I'd ever type.

