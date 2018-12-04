Eagles snap count analysis: Week 13 vs. Redskins

December 04, 2018
A week ago against the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles were without their top five cornerbacks, and were forced to play guys like Chandon Sullivan, DeVante Bausby, and Cre'Von LeBlanc at corner, as well as guys like Tre Sullivan and Deiondre Hall at safety. Somehow, they survived, and the Birds pulled through with a comeback win.
Against the Redskins, they got some players back, and are healthier on the back end.
A look at the snap counts:
• 75 snaps each: Carson Wentz, Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson
• 73 snaps: Isaac Seumalo
• 70 snaps: Jason Peters
• 6 snaps: Halapoulivaati Vaitai
• 2 snaps: Stefen Wisniewski
Analysis: The Eagles had a little bit of a scare late in the game, when Jason Peters appeared to injury his leg, but Doug Pederson said Monday afternoon that Peters should be fine. The expectation here is that Peters will play next Sunday against the Cowboys.
• 41 snaps: Josh Adams
• 23 snaps: Corey Clement
• 9 snaps: Darren Sproles
• 2 snaps: Wendell Smallwood
Analysis: Adams remains the lead back, Clement is getting mixed in, and Sproles has a smaller role. This is how the Eagles should play it for now.
• 66 snaps: Alshon Jeffery
• 65 snaps: Nelson Agholor
• 36 snaps: Golden Tate
• 21 snaps: Jordan Matthews
• 3 snaps: Shelton Gibson
Analysis: Tate only played 48 percent of the snaps, and yet, he had his most productive game as an Eagle. In my opinion, Agholor's production to date does not warrant the number of snaps he is getting.
• 59 snaps: Zach Ertz
• 39 snaps: Dallas Goedert
• 10 Richard Rodgers
Analysis: Golf clap for (a) the increased usage of Goedert, and (b) the occasional replacement of Ertz in the lineup with Goedert. Just don't do that in the red zone and telegraph a run call on fourth down anymore, Doug.
• 40 snaps: Fletcher Cox
• 37 snaps: Brandon Graham
• 37 snaps: Michael Bennett
• 33 snaps: Chris Long
• 15 snaps: Haloti Ngata
• 11 snaps: Treyvon Hester
• 6 snaps: Josh Sweat
Analysis: The Eagles played an extremely low 45 snaps on defense, which is great for the sake of preserving Cox, a banged-up Bennett, and the rest of the old heads along the line.
• 45 snaps: Nigel Bradham
• 23 snaps: Kamu Grugier-Hill
• 11 snaps: Nate Gerry
Analysis: The Eagles' dime looks have increased since Jordan Hicks got hurt.
• 45 snaps each: Malcolm Jenkins, Corey Graham, Rasul Douglas, and Sidney Jones
• 34 snaps: Cre'Von LeBlanc
• 23 snaps: Tre Sullivan
Analysis: Douglas and Jones held their own as starters, and Jenkins has been fantastic the last couple games.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader