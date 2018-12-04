Eagles snap count analysis: Week 13 vs. Redskins

A week ago against the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles were without their top five cornerbacks, and were forced to play guys like Chandon Sullivan, DeVante Bausby, and Cre'Von LeBlanc at corner, as well as guys like Tre Sullivan and Deiondre Hall at safety. Somehow, they survived, and the Birds pulled through with a comeback win.

Against the Redskins, they got some players back, and are healthier on the back end.

A look at the snap counts:



Quarterback and offensive line

• 75 snaps each: Carson Wentz, Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson

• 73 snaps: Isaac Seumalo



• 70 snaps: Jason Peters



• 6 snaps: Halapoulivaati Vaitai



• 2 snaps: Stefen Wisniewski



Analysis: The Eagles had a little bit of a scare late in the game, when Jason Peters appeared to injury his leg, but Doug Pederson said Monday afternoon that Peters should be fine. The expectation here is that Peters will play next Sunday against the Cowboys.

Running back

• 41 snaps: Josh Adams

• 23 snaps: Corey Clement

• 9 snaps: Darren Sproles

• 2 snaps: Wendell Smallwood

Analysis: Adams remains the lead back, Clement is getting mixed in, and Sproles has a smaller role. This is how the Eagles should play it for now.

Wide receiver

• 66 snaps: Alshon Jeffery

• 65 snaps: Nelson Agholor

• 36 snaps: Golden Tate

• 21 snaps: Jordan Matthews

• 3 snaps: Shelton Gibson

Analysis: Tate only played 48 percent of the snaps, and yet, he had his most productive game as an Eagle. In my opinion, Agholor's production to date does not warrant the number of snaps he is getting.

Tight end

• 59 snaps: Zach Ertz



• 39 snaps: Dallas Goedert



• 10 Richard Rodgers



Analysis: Golf clap for (a) the increased usage of Goedert, and (b) the occasional replacement of Ertz in the lineup with Goedert. Just don't do that in the red zone and telegraph a run call on fourth down anymore, Doug.

Defensive line

• 40 snaps: Fletcher Cox

• 37 snaps: Brandon Graham

• 37 snaps: Michael Bennett

• 33 snaps: Chris Long

• 15 snaps: Haloti Ngata

• 11 snaps: Treyvon Hester

• 6 snaps: Josh Sweat

Analysis: The Eagles played an extremely low 45 snaps on defense, which is great for the sake of preserving Cox, a banged-up Bennett, and the rest of the old heads along the line.

Linebacker

• 45 snaps: Nigel Bradham



• 23 snaps: Kamu Grugier-Hill



• 11 snaps: Nate Gerry



Analysis: The Eagles' dime looks have increased since Jordan Hicks got hurt.

Cornerback and safety

• 45 snaps each: Malcolm Jenkins, Corey Graham, Rasul Douglas, and Sidney Jones



• 34 snaps: Cre'Von LeBlanc



• 23 snaps: Tre Sullivan



Analysis: Douglas and Jones held their own as starters, and Jenkins has been fantastic the last couple games.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader