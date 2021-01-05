Eagles snap count analysis: Week 17 vs. Football Team, tank edition

In their Week 17 loss to the Washington Football Team, the Philadelphia Eagles played 68 snaps on offense, and 63 snaps on defense. For the sake of posterity, and because it was such a weird game (and perhaps also to satisfy my OCD tendencies), here are the snap counts.

Quarterback

• 50 snaps: Jalen Hurts



• 18 snaps: Nate Sudfeld

Analysis: Sudfeld's 18 snaps were on four drives. They went as follows:

INT Fumble Punt End of game

Offensive line

• 68 snaps each: Brett Toth, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Nate Herbig, and Matt Pryor



• 9 snaps: Luke Juriga

Analysis: The Eagles fielded their 14th different starting OL combination in 16 games.

Version LT LG C RG RT 1.0 - Week 1 Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Jack Driscoll 2.0 - Week 2 Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Lane Johnson 3.0 - Week 3 Jason Peters Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 4.0 - Weeks 4 and 5 Jordan Mailata Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 5.0 - Week 6 Jordan Mailata Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Jamon Brown Jack Driscoll 6.0 - Week 7 Jordan Mailata Sua Opeta Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Lane Johnson 7.0 - Week 8 Jason Peters Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Jordan Mailata 8.0 - Week 10 Jason Peters Sua Opeta Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 9.0 - Week 11 Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson

10.0 - Week 12 Jordan Mailata Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Jason Peters Matt Pryor 11.0 - Week 13 Jordan Mailata Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Jason Peters Jack Driscoll 12.0 - Week 14 Jordan Mailata Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbg Jack Driscoll 13.0 - Weeks 15 and 16 Jordan Mailata Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Matt Pryor 14.0 - Week 17 Brett Toth Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Matt Pryor



In total, 11 different offensive linemen started games for the Eagles this season.

For the Prince Tega Wanogho fans, he played two snaps on special teams.

Running back

• 46 snaps: Boston Scott



• 20 snaps: Jason Huntley



• 14 snaps: Corey Clement



Analysis: The Eagles rightfully held Miles Sanders out. No sense putting any unnecessary mileage on him in a meaningless game.

Wide receiver

• 48 snaps: Greg Ward



• 41 snaps: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside



• 37 snaps: Quez Watkins



• 29 snaps: Travis Fulgham



• 19 snaps: Jalen Reagor



• 12 snaps: John Hightower



Analysis: Arcega-Whiteside led the team with 40 yards on 2 catches. I actually thought he played OK as a receiver and as a blocker. While I think he'll be on the roster next season, you obviously can't count on him for anything, but it was good to see him do something.

Reagor's rookie season was a disappointment, to put it mildly. We'll have more on him soon.

Tight end

• 61 snaps: Zach Ertz



• 4 snaps: Caleb Wilson

Analysis: If this was the last game that guys like Zach Ertz or Jason Kelce ever play for the Eagles, what a low note it was.





Defensive line

• 49 snaps: Brandon Graham



• 45 snaps: Vinny Curry



• 40 snaps: Malik Jackson



• 38 snaps: Javon Hargrave



• 27 snaps: T.Y. McGill



• 22 snaps: Genard Avery



• 21 snaps: Raequan Williams



• 11 snaps: Joe Ostman



Analysis: One of the underrated worst moves of the last three years by Howie Roseman was lighting a fourth round pick on fire to acquire Avery.

Linebacker

• 62 snaps: Alex Singleton



• 57 snaps: T.J. Edwards



• 23 snaps: Rashad Smith

Analysis: Singleton was a rare bright spot this season. He only played 54 snaps the first 5 weeks of the season, and he still finished 15th in the NFL with 120 tackles. Give him those 5 full games as a three-down LB, and he probably would have led the NFL in tackles.

Edwards has a role going forward as a run down LB.

Cornerback and safety

• 63 snaps each: Darius Slay, Marcus Epps, K'Von Wallace



• 41 snaps: Rudy Ford



• 40 snaps: Grayland Arnold



• 22 snaps: Jameson Houston



• 6 snaps: Blake Countess

Analysis: The following cornerbacks were out:

Avonte Maddox Nickell Robey-Coleman Craig James Cre'Von LeBlanc Michael Jacquet Kevon Seymour

And then also Jalen Mills. As such, Ford started at corner. When Ford went down, he was replaced by Houston. And Washington still only scored 20 points!

