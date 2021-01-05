Eagles snap count analysis: Week 17 vs. Football Team, tank edition

January 05, 2021
In their Week 17 loss to the Washington Football Team, the Philadelphia Eagles played 68 snaps on offense, and 63 snaps on defense. For the sake of posterity, and because it was such a weird game (and perhaps also to satisfy my OCD tendencies), here are the snap counts.
• 50 snaps: Jalen Hurts
• 18 snaps: Nate Sudfeld
Analysis: Sudfeld's 18 snaps were on four drives. They went as follows:
• 68 snaps each: Brett Toth, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Nate Herbig, and Matt Pryor
• 9 snaps: Luke Juriga
Analysis: The Eagles fielded their 14th different starting OL combination in 16 games.
|Version
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|1.0 - Week 1
|Jason Peters
|Isaac Seumalo
|Jason Kelce
|Nate Herbig
|Jack Driscoll
|2.0 - Week 2
|Jason Peters
|Isaac Seumalo
|Jason Kelce
|Nate Herbig
|Lane Johnson
|3.0 - Week 3
|Jason Peters
|Nate Herbig
|Jason Kelce
|Matt Pryor
|Lane Johnson
|4.0 - Weeks 4 and 5
|Jordan Mailata
|Nate Herbig
|Jason Kelce
|Matt Pryor
|Lane Johnson
|5.0 - Week 6
|Jordan Mailata
|Nate Herbig
|Jason Kelce
|Jamon Brown
|Jack Driscoll
|6.0 - Week 7
|Jordan Mailata
|Sua Opeta
|Jason Kelce
|Nate Herbig
|Lane Johnson
|7.0 - Week 8
|Jason Peters
|Nate Herbig
|Jason Kelce
|Matt Pryor
|Jordan Mailata
|8.0 - Week 10
|Jason Peters
|Sua Opeta
|Jason Kelce
|Matt Pryor
|Lane Johnson
|9.0 - Week 11
|Jason Peters
|Isaac Seumalo
|Jason Kelce
|Matt Pryor
|Lane Johnson
|10.0 - Week 12
|Jordan Mailata
|Isaac Seumalo
|Jason Kelce
|Jason Peters
|Matt Pryor
|11.0 - Week 13
|Jordan Mailata
|Isaac Seumalo
|Jason Kelce
|Jason Peters
|Jack Driscoll
|12.0 - Week 14
|Jordan Mailata
|Isaac Seumalo
|Jason Kelce
|Nate Herbg
|Jack Driscoll
|13.0 - Weeks 15 and 16
|Jordan Mailata
|Isaac Seumalo
|Jason Kelce
|Nate Herbig
|Matt Pryor
|14.0 - Week 17
|Brett Toth
|Isaac Seumalo
|Jason Kelce
|Nate Herbig
|Matt Pryor
In total, 11 different offensive linemen started games for the Eagles this season.
For the Prince Tega Wanogho fans, he played two snaps on special teams.
• 46 snaps: Boston Scott
• 20 snaps: Jason Huntley
• 14 snaps: Corey Clement
Analysis: The Eagles rightfully held Miles Sanders out. No sense putting any unnecessary mileage on him in a meaningless game.
• 48 snaps: Greg Ward
• 41 snaps: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
• 37 snaps: Quez Watkins
• 29 snaps: Travis Fulgham
• 19 snaps: Jalen Reagor
• 12 snaps: John Hightower
Analysis: Arcega-Whiteside led the team with 40 yards on 2 catches. I actually thought he played OK as a receiver and as a blocker. While I think he'll be on the roster next season, you obviously can't count on him for anything, but it was good to see him do something.
Reagor's rookie season was a disappointment, to put it mildly. We'll have more on him soon.
• 61 snaps: Zach Ertz
• 4 snaps: Caleb Wilson
Analysis: If this was the last game that guys like Zach Ertz or Jason Kelce ever play for the Eagles, what a low note it was.
• 49 snaps: Brandon Graham
• 45 snaps: Vinny Curry
• 40 snaps: Malik Jackson
• 38 snaps: Javon Hargrave
• 27 snaps: T.Y. McGill
• 22 snaps: Genard Avery
• 21 snaps: Raequan Williams
• 11 snaps: Joe Ostman
Analysis: One of the underrated worst moves of the last three years by Howie Roseman was lighting a fourth round pick on fire to acquire Avery.
• 62 snaps: Alex Singleton
• 57 snaps: T.J. Edwards
• 23 snaps: Rashad Smith
Analysis: Singleton was a rare bright spot this season. He only played 54 snaps the first 5 weeks of the season, and he still finished 15th in the NFL with 120 tackles. Give him those 5 full games as a three-down LB, and he probably would have led the NFL in tackles.
Edwards has a role going forward as a run down LB.
• 63 snaps each: Darius Slay, Marcus Epps, K'Von Wallace
• 41 snaps: Rudy Ford
• 40 snaps: Grayland Arnold
• 22 snaps: Jameson Houston
• 6 snaps: Blake Countess
Analysis: The following cornerbacks were out:
And then also Jalen Mills. As such, Ford started at corner. When Ford went down, he was replaced by Houston. And Washington still only scored 20 points!
