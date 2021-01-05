Eagles signed a bunch of guys

The Philadelphia Eagles signed nine players to futures contracts on Monday, and agreed to terms with DT T.Y. McGill on a one-year contract. Let's quickly go through each player.

• RB Elijah Holyfield: Holyfield had a golden opportunity to crack the roster as the fourth running back during 2020 training camp, and while he was a solid, physical runner, he didn't show any one trait that stood out. Those kinds of guys are a dime a dozen in NFL camps.







Visit TheLines.com, PhillyVoice’s official 2020/2021 betting odds partner, for the latest upcoming NFL game lines and odds.

• WR Deontay Burnett: Burnett had a standout camp in 2020, and on performance, probably deserved to make the roster. However, with three rookie draft picks being locks to make the team at wide receiver, there was a numbers crunch. Burnett got activated for two games this season (against the Bengals and 49ers). He made 3 catches for 19 yards against the Bengals.



• TE Hakeem Butler: Butler has one career NFL snap. This was it, on a crucial fourth down play in the fourth quarter against the Giants:



Butler was something of a "Draft Twitter" favorite as a wide receiver prospect leading up to the 2019 NFL Draft, as some analysts though there was a chance he could sneak into the first round. That didn't happen, as the Arizona Cardinals chose Butler with the first pick on Day 3 of the draft (in the fourth round). Many thought that was a steal, given Butler's college production (22.0 YPC his final year at Iowa State), his size, and his athletic measurables.

The Eagles are trying to convert him into a tight end. More on Butler here.

• DE Joe Ostman: Ostman is a try-hard practice guy who Jordan Mailata has credited for helping him get better. Ostman got a taste of the NFL (and Nick Chubb) against the Browns this season.



• DE Matt Leo: Leo didn't count toward the Eagles' 16 practice squad spots this season as part of the International Player Pathway Program exemption.



• DT T.Y. McGill: McGill played in seven games for the Eagles this season. He had 9 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 3 QB hits.



• DT Treyvon Hester: Of double doink fame.



• CB Lavert Hill: We profiled Hill in our Grocery Shopping series last year. He is a slot corner with some press man skills, and could contend for a roster spot next season, on the assumption the Nickell Robey-Coleman isn't back.



• CB Jameson Houston: Houston appeared in three games for the Eagles this year, and played 22 snaps in the regular defense last Sunday against the Football Team.



• S Blake Countess: Former draft pick of the Eagles (6th round, 2016) who is back for his third stint with the team. He has appeared in 45 career games.



This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.



Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader