Eagles snap count analysis: Week 18 vs. Cowboys

In their meaningless Week 18 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles played 74 snaps on offense, and 62 on defense, as a lot back of the roster guys got some playing time in against the Cowboys' starters. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some notes.

Quarterback

• 74 snaps: Gardner Minshew

Analysis: Minshew was 19 of 33 for 186 yards, 2 TDs, and 1 INT, and while those numbers aren't great, he did lead some scoring drives playing with second stringers and practice squad guys against the No. 1 ranked defense in the NFL by DVOA. He wasn't bad, but also, there won't be chatter that he should be the starter like there was after his first start this season against the Jets.

Did anyone else want to get a quick peek at No. 3 QB Reid Sinnett in the fourth quarter, because what the hell why not? Eh, whatever.

Running back

• 39 snaps: Kenny Gainwell



• 31 snaps: Jason Huntley

Analysis: Gainwell carried 12 times for 78 yards, while Huntley had 13 carries for 51 yards, while the team had 149 rushing yards in total for the night.

Huntley has some juice as a runner and in the kick return game. While it would be tough to carry five active running backs on gameday, I think that Huntley made an argument that he should be active in the playoffs, even if only as a kick returner.

Wide receiver

• 69 snaps: Jalen Reagor



• 43 snaps: Greg Ward



• 42 snaps: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside



• 31 snaps: Quez Watkins



• 14 snaps: DeVonta Smith

Analysis: The contrast between Reagor and Smith is night and day. One player was breaking a team rookie receiving record in the first quarter and getting pulled for preservation purposes immediately thereafter, while the other was still playing with practice squad guys throughout the entirety of the game when pretty much every other starter was being rested. And even then Smith outproduced Reagor.

Watkins had a good night, catching 5 passes for 84 yards and a nice run after catch for a TD.

Arcega-Whiteside cannot be on the roster next season.

Tight end

• 39 snaps: Tyree Jackson



• 38 snaps: Richard Rodgers



• 24 snaps: Noah Togiai



Analysis: Jackson made his first career reception, which he scored on, but his night ended early when he injured his knee. Jackson had to be helped off the field and he threw his helmet in frustration after getting to the sideline. We've all seen what ACL injuries tend to look like in real time, and Jackson's injury fit the bill, but he may have avoided a major injury.

That would be great news for Jackson if his 2022 offseason isn't wrecked by an ACL tear. #Analysis.

Offensive line

• 74 snaps each: Sua Opeta, Jack Anderson, Le'Raven Clark



• 62 snaps: Andre Dillard



• 43 snaps: Kayode Awosika



• 30 snaps: Brett Toth



• 12 snaps: Casey Tucker

• 1 snap: Jason Kelce



Analysis: Kelce got his one snap in to keep his ironman streak of 122 straight starts alive, and was promptly pulled.



A Cowboys defender get blocked into Dillard's right leg, and he had to leave the game.

Tucker, wearing a No. 50 jersey, looked like a guy the Eagles pulled out of the stands to play. To be clear, I don't mean he played horribly or something like that. I have no idea how he played, honestly. He just looked like a generic Madden-generated player with the No. 50 at LT.

Defensive line

• 43 snaps: Raequan Williams



• 36 snaps: Hassan Ridgeway



• 35 snaps each: Ryan Kerrigan and Milton Williams

• 27 snaps each: Tarron Jackson and Cameron Malveaux



• 26 snaps: Marlon Tuipulotu



• 19 snaps: Marvin Wilson

Analysis: Milton Williams flashed on occasion Saturday night. He had three tackles, a batted pass, a QB hit, and was generally disruptive. I think that's the main takeaway from this group, since he's clearly the most important defensive lineman who played Saturday night.



Linebacker

• 55 snaps: Patrick Johnson



• 44 snaps: JaCoby Stevens



• 27 snaps: Shaun Bradley



• 7 snaps: Christian Elliss

Analysis: Bradley hurt his shoulder and did not return. That's somewhat meaningful for the playoffs, as he is the team's leading tackler on special teams.



Cornerback and safety

• 62 snaps: Andre Chachere



• 56 snaps: Zech McPhearson



• 53 snaps: K'Von Wallace



• 49 snaps: Josiah Scott

• 29 snaps: Kary Vincent



• 28 snaps: Tay Gowan



• 13 snaps: Jared Mayden



• 11 snaps: Mac McCain



Analysis: It'll maybe be interesting to look back at this game during the offseason to see what these guys showed individually, but on the surface, most probably weren't great, since Dak Prescott completed 21 of 27 passes for 295 yards and 5 TDs against them.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader