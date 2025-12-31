More Sports:

December 31, 2025

Report: Eagles expected to rest starters Week 18 vs. Commanders

Tanner McKee is now likely to close out the regular season Sunday for the Eagles.

By Nick Tricome
Sunday against the Commanders will be a Tanner McKee game.

The Eagles are expected to rest most of their starters for Sunday's Week 18 finale against the Commanders, per The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane.

That includes starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, which means this Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field is likely to be another Tanner McKee game

The Eagles can play for the NFC's No. 2 seed in the playoffs on Sunday, needing a win and a Bears loss to the Lions over in Chicago to clinch it. 

They'd be the No. 3 seed under any other scenario, but would still need to play a full four postseason games should they make another run, which makes the chance to offer the starters a breather before all of it appealing. 

"We'll end up doing what we think's the best for the team," head coach Nick Sirianni said on Monday. "As we go through our process, we're still thinking through that. That's not a decision I have to make today, or even tomorrow."

There's also the fact that Washington has been a disaster this season, may not be at full strength themselves with potentially having to play third-string QB Josh Johnson for one last week, and with that in mind, that the Eagles' backups could just beat the Commanders on their own anyway. 

The clear con is that the Eagles' offense looked horrible in last week's win against the Bills, and could use the reps to get whatever they can right before the Wild Card round.

But it appears the team is set to figure that part out in practice.

