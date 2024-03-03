Eagles 'stay or go' fan voting results

Over the last few weeks, we went position-by-position, and analyzed every notable player on the roster, attempting to project who will be back in 2024, and who won't. We also polled the readers along the way, and we'll show the results of the fan voting here.

The numbers below will show the percentage of "stay" votes.

Quarterback

• Tanner McKee: 95.9%

• Jalen Hurts: 90.8%

• Marcus Mariota: 7.0%

#JimmySays: A little more than a year ago Hurts was the best player on the field in the Super Bowl. The NFL is very much a "What have you done for me lately" league.

Running back

• Kenny Gainwell: 65.0%

• D'Andre Swift: 64.9%

• Boston Scott: 37.7%

• Rashaad Penny: 9.0%

#JimmySays: Poor Penny never even had a chance to be bad, and he still polled in at less than 10 percent.



Wide receiver

• DeVonta Smith: 99.2%

• A.J. Brown: 97.6%

• Britain Covey: 94.4%

• Olamide Zaccheaus: 49.2%

• Julio Jones: 10.9%

• Quez Watkins: 2.9%

#JimmySays: Eagles fans are done with Quez. He got the worst voting results among all players.

Tight end

• Dallas Goedert: 96.8%

• Grant Calcaterra: 52.1%

• Jack Stoll: 45.9%

• Albert Okwuegbunam: 14.3%

#JimmySays: 85.7% of us are already wrong on Albert O, who the team signed to a one-year contract extension.

Offensive tackle

• Jordan Mailata: 99.5%

• Lane Johnson: 99.4%

• Fred Johnson: 53.1%

• Jack Driscoll: 29.8%

#JimmySays: It's no surprise that Mailata and Johnson finished No. 1 and No. 2 overall in fan voting.



Interior offensive line

• Landon Dickerson: 98.7%

• Cam Jurgens: 98.3%

• Tyler Steen: 95.8%

• Jason Kelce: 72.0%

• Sua Opeta: 67.6%

#JimmySays: The majority of the 27% who said "go" for Kelce were no doubt saying what they think he'll do, not what they would prefer.



Edge defenders

• Nolan Smith: 96.7%

• Josh Sweat: 93.9%

• Haason Reddick: 90.7%

• Brandon Graham: 84.4%

• Patrick Johnson: 36.3%

#JimmySays: Obviously, Nolan Smith isn't going anywhere, and yet I was still surprised to see him get nearly 97% approval.

Defensive tackle

• Jalen Carter 98.7%

• Milton Williams: 97.7%

• Moro Ojomo: 95.1%

• Jordan Davis: 93.8%

• Marlon Tuipulotu: 51.1%

• Fletcher Cox: 41.6%

#JimmySays: The fans are ready for Cox to go explore opportunities elsewhere. It feels like when fans look back at this era of Eagles football, guys like Kelce, Johnson, and Graham will be remembered more fondly than Cox.

Linebacker

• Ben VanSumeren: 91.6%

• Nakobe Dean: 84.1%

• Zach Cunningham: 65.3%

• Brandon Smith: 42.8%

• Shaun Bradley: 20.0%

• Shaq Leonard: 6.5%

• Nicholas Morrow: 5.0%

#JimmySays: You know it was a bad year for a positional group when an undrafted rookie free agent who only played 50 defensive snaps leads the voting.



Cornerback

• Kelee Ringo: 97.4%

• Darius Slay: 85.6%

• Eli Ricks: 83.2%

• Josh Jobe: 72.0%

• Zech McPhearson: 68.7%

• Avonte Maddox: 52.5%

• James Bradberry: 10.4%

• Bradley Roby: 4.4%

#JimmySays: To my surprise, Bradberry was not among the top 10 worst performing vote getters overall. (He was 11th.)



Safety

• Sydney Brown: 97.7%



• Reed Blankenship: 96.3%



• Justin Evans: 6.1%



• Kevin Byard: 5.1%



#JimmySays: The 94.9% of you who thought Byard should go already got your wish.

Specialists

• Rick Lovato: 99.4%



• Jake Elliott: 99.2%



• Braden Mann: 94.6%



• "Big Dom" DiSandro: 93.2%



#JimmySays: No surprises here, other than Lovato finishing third on the team at 99.4%.



Coaches / other

• Michael Clay: 96.2%

• Nick Sirianni: 42.0%

• Brian Johnson: 11.6%

• Sean Desai: 5.5%

• Matt Patricia: 1.6%

#JimmySays: The coaches were rightfully blasted during this exercise after the team was badly and consistently outcoached during the stretch run of the season.

Top 10

Jordan Mailata: 99.5% Lane Johnson: 99.4% Rick Lovato: 99.4% DeVonta Smith: 99.2% Jake Elliott: 99.2% Landon Dickerson: 98.7% Jalen Carter: 98.7% Cam Jurgens: 98.3% Milton Williams: 97.7% Sydney Brown: 97.7%

#JimmySays: Mailata, Johnson, Smith, and Elliott are all very logical fan favorites. A higher percentage of readers would rather Lovato stay an Eagle than A.J. Brown, who came in at 11th at 97.6%.

Bottom 10

Matt Patricia: 1.6% Quez Watkins: 2.9% Bradley Roby: 4.4% Justin Evans: 4.6% Nicholas Morrow: 5.0% Kevin Byard: 5.1% Sean Desai: 5.5% Justin Evans: 6.1% Shaq Leonard: 6.5% Marcus Mariota: 7.0%

#JimmySays: I'd have to go back and look (and, well, I'm not going to), but I can't recall anyone ever polling as badly as Patricia did.

