Eagles stay or go: Interior defensive line

During the early part of the NFL offseason, we'll be taking a position-by-position look at which players will likely be back with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, and which ones likely won't. Today we'll look at the interior defensive line.

Fletcher Cox

In 2021, Cox had his worst year as a pro, when he had 35 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in 16 games, often appearing disinterested and griping about his role in the scheme. He did play harder and was more disruptive on the field during the back half of that season. Somehow he landed a one-year deal worth $14 million the following offseason.

In 2022, Cox had better stats (43 tackles, 7 sacks) than the previous year, but he never truly felt like an impact player, and it became pretty easy to see that he was a player in decline. He signed a one-year contract with the Eagles worth $10 million after flirting with the Jets.

In 2023, Cox's numbers were down (33 tackles, 5 sacks), but in my opinion he had something of a bounce-back season and was one of the team's best defensive players.

Cox will likely play on one-year deals for the rest of his career, if he doesn't retire. Of Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Brandon Graham, and Cox, Cox feels the most likely to play for some other team in the twilight of his career. During locker room cleanout day, Jordan Davis talked about Cox as if Cox were already gone.

It's also worth noting that Cox completely cleared out his locker after this season.

#JimmyVerdict: It feels like Cox may have played his last game for the Eagles. Go .



Jalen Carter

Carter was a finalist for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He finished second, behind Houston's Will Anderson:

There was a point in the season when Carter looked like the likely Defensive Rookie of the Year, but he fizzled down the stretch, while Anderson finished with a bang.

Still, Carter's immense talent was obvious at times during his rookie season, and he finished with 33 tackles, 6 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. It's rare for interior defensive linemen to put up big numbers as rookies, as we've documented here in the past. But just to show that point again, below is a table of the four interior defensive linemen who were named to the All-Pro team in 2023, and their stats in their rookie seasons:

Player Tackles Sacks FF Aaron Donald, Rams 48 9 2 Chris Jones, Chiefs 28 2 0 Justin Madubuike, Ravens 19 1 0 Dexter Lawrence, Giants 38 2.5 1



If Carter can keep his head on straight, he has a bright future in the NFL.

#JimmyVerdict: Stay , duh.



Jordan Davis

A Brandon Graham - Earl Thomas situation is developing with Davis and Kyle Hamilton, who was a first-team All-Pro at safety for the Ravens in 2023. If you'll recall, the Eagles traded up in the 2022 NFL Draft and selected Davis at 13th overall. Hamilton was selected one spot later at pick 14.

Davis' 2023 season started off with a bang against the Patriots. He had a forced fumble, a half sack, and he clogged up running lanes all afternoon against a Pats offense that wanted to be run-heavy. His strong play continued through roughly the first half of the season.

In eight of their first nine games, the Eagles held their opponents to under 100 rushing yards. They were allowing an average of 66.7 rushing yards per game, best in the NFL. Part of that was because of Davis. Thereafter, they became one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, giving up at least 100 rushing yards to each of their last 9 opponents, and an average of 142 rushing yards allowed per game.

Davis played poorly in the second half of the season, and drew heavy criticism from Brian Baldinger of NFL Network and PHLY.

While Baldinger's words were extreme and rife with hyperbole, there was still some truth in them.

#JimmyVerdict: Davis is a size-athleticism freak of nature, but it's not going to matter if he's only effective in September and October. It will be interesting to see his fitness level when training camp begins in July, because he is going to be under heavy pressure to perform more consistently in 2024. Stay .



Milton Williams

After a strong close to the 2022 season, Williams felt like a potential breakout candidate in 2023, but his production was disappointing.

Milton Williams Tackles TFL Sacks QB hits 2021 30 6 2 6 2022 36 9 4 6 2023 42 3 0.5 7



Williams had some games when he played very well against the run. For example:

That's valuable, however, it's hard not to look at the stat sheet and be underwhelmed by his 0.5 sacks and 7 QB hits.

#JimmyVerdict: Williams will be in a contract year in 2024. He is still only 24 years old and has at least proven so far that he can be a good role player along the defensive line, so the Eagles might be wise to try to extend him now at a reasonable price while he is coming off a season in which his numbers weren't great. Stay .



Moro Ojomo

Ojomo had a strong first couple of preseason games for the Eagles before he left preseason game No. 2 on a cart. During the regular season, he appeared in 8 games, playing 68 snaps, 37 of which came in garbage time in a blowout loss to the Giants Week 18.

#JimmyVerdict: Ojomo was one of the youngest players in the 2023 draft class, at 21 years of age. He'll have a chance to continue to grow into a rotational role along the D-line in his second season. Stay .



Marlon Tuipulotu

Tuipulotu is heading into the final year of his rookie contract. In 2023, he had 22 tackles and 2 sacks, one of which came in garbage time against the Giants. He played in 15 games (179 snaps), and was a healthy scratch for 3. He'd have more value to the Eagles if he could serve as a backup nose tackle, and he did get 33 snaps at the nose in 2023, but he has not played well when asked to anchor there.

#JimmyVerdict: Tuipulotu will have a chance to make the roster again in 2024, but his spot is not guaranteed.



#JimmyVerdict Stay or Go Results

Green = Stay

Red = Go

Blue = Will be back in camp in 2024, but a 53-man roster spot is not a given.

Position 1 2 3 4 5 HC Nick Sirianni ✅ OC/DC/ST Sean Desai ✅ Matt Patricia ✅ Brian Johnson ✅ Michael Clay ✅ QB Jalen Hurts Marcus Mariota Tanner McKee RB D'Andre Swift Kenny Gainwell Boston Scott Rashaad Penny WR A.J. Brown DeVonta Smith Quez Watkins Olamide Zaccheaus Julio Jones TE Dallas Goedert Jack Stoll Grant Calcaterra Albert Okwuegbunam OT Lane Johnson Jordan Mailata Jack Driscoll Fred Johnson OG Landon Dickerson Tyler Steen Sua Opeta C Jason Kelce Cam Jurgens ED Haason Reddick Josh Sweat Brandon Graham Nolan Smith Patrick Johnson iDL Fletcher Cox Jalen Carter Jordan Davis Milton Williams Moro Ojomo iDL

(cont.) Marlon Tuipulotu OBLB CB S K/P/LS KR/PR Britain Covey (PR) Boston Scott (KR)

