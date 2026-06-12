Eagles stock up, stock down: Spring practices edition

Philadelphia Eagles OTAs and minicamp are in the books, and the players won't be out on a practice field as a team again until training camp begins in late July. Here we'll take a look at some players whose stock is up, and down.

Stock up 📈

📈 CB Riq Woolen: Woolen seems to have immediately fit into Vic Fangio's defense, as he has had a great spring. At 6'4, he looks like a freak of nature among the other corners, but he's also faster than all of them. When quarterbacks threw his way this spring there were way more incomplete passes than receptions.



📈 LB Jeremiah Trotter: Last spring, Trotter got first-team reps because Nakobe Dean and Jihaad Campbell were rehabbing injuries. He's getting first-team reps again this spring because Dean left in free agency and Campbell is once again rehabbing an injury. He has made the most of it, as he has consistently been around the football, both against the run and pass. He's in line for a bigger role in 2026 as the first off-ball linebacker off the bench.

📈 OG Landon Dickerson and C Cam Jurgens: We'll lump Dickerson and Jurgens together because they both had a down 2025 season due to injuries, so much so that they both sought out stem cell treatments in Colombia this offseason. Both Dickerson and Jurgens participated in voluntary OTAs as well as their mandatory minicamp, not just in individual drills, but also in 11-on-11's. Their mere presence throughout the spring warrants a spot on this list.

📈 OT Markel Bell: With Lane Johnson earning the right to skip OTAs, Bell got play with the starters at RT in OTAs, when it would have been easy to just insert Fred Johnson in there. And then when Lane showed up for minicamp, Bell played LT with the second-team offense. Bell was a high third-round pick, and obviously the team hopes that he can develop long-term. But it also appears that they are trying to prepare him for an immediate role as a key backup this season.

📈 WR Johnny Wilson: After suffering knee and ankle injuries last summer, Wilson was lost for the 2025 season, and has become something of a forgotten player. But in the spring, Wilson got a lot of targets in the middle of the field, and seems to be fully healed. He had a better spring than Darius Cooper, who was the beneficiary of Wilson's injury last year, taking over as the "dirty work" receiver. Wilson had a better spring than Cooper and could challenge for a roster spot.

Stock down 📉

📉 QB Tanner McKee: McKee has quietly gone about his business as a backup quarterback for the Eagles for three full years, diligently preparing as if he's the starter. And when he has gotten his opportunities -- with the exception of one game last season during which he played with the second-team offensive line and backups at the skill positions -- he has mostly looked the part of a player who could earn a starting job at some point, even if with another team.

And yet, despite his continued progression as a pro quarterback, he is now seemingly competing for the QB2 job with a 38-year-old Andy Dalton, who the team acquired via a mere seventh-round pick. Weird.

(He pretty clearly outplayed Dalton this spring, at least during media-attended practices.)

📉 iDL Ty Robinson: Robinson was a high fourth-round selection, but he struggled as a rookie and has often been buried with the third-team defense this spring, even with Jalen Carter not participating in team drills.

📉 EDGE Nolan Smith: Jonathan Greenard is going to start after the Eagles traded a pair of third-round picks for him and subsequently gave him a contract worth $84 million. And Jalyx Hunt has had a strong spring after a breakout 2025 season. Smith is trying to rebound from an injury-plagued season, and it did not get off to a great start when he was cited for driving 137 MPH.

This time last year Smith was considered the team's top edge defender. This year he's probably third in the pecking order.

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