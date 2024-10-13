Eagles stock watch: Sacks are up, while special teams are down after Week 6 win

When was the last time Eagles fans felt good about their team after a win?

Entering Week 6, fresh off a bye and 9-point favorites against one of the worst teams in football the Browns, the Eagles yet again played down to the level of their opponents and barely skated by with a 20-16 win at home Sunday afternoon.

The offense did enough — but was far from impressive. The defense also held the Browns without a touchdown — but wasn't able to get off the field in several key spots.

The Eagles should feel good about collecting their third win, moving to 3-2 and keeping pace in a very tight NFC East, but it was not the statement win against what should have been a far lesser opponent the team needed.

The Eagles continue to contend with the dueling realities that while they are talented and have high expectations they also might just be mediocre. With another bad team, the Giants, waiting next week, Philly will have more opportunities to inflate its win total. But before we turn the page to Week 7, let's take a look at whose stock is up, and down, after an ugly Week 6 win:

Stock up — the pass rush 📈

In both of the Eagles' most recent Super Bowl runs, the team was known for its pass rush. The 2022 team set a franchise record with 70 sacks (two behind the all time record of 72). And whenever the Eagles are not among the NFL's leaders in sacks, Howie Roseman and the front office are doing everything possible to stick to the mantra this team has had with regard to roster construction since the Andy Reid days — build on the lines.

After a few flashes in their first four games, the pass rush finally came to play against the Browns. The depleted offensive line like the one protecting DeShaun Watson — who proved to lack the pocket presence that made him a star back in Houston — is among the NFL's worst. But you can only play the teams on your schedule and the D-line came to play against Cleveland.

Watson was beat down, to the tune of 10 quarterback hits. A long list of Eagles got at least half a sack: Josh Sweat (a big sack in the third quarter), Moro Ojomo (who split an impressive early sack with Cooper DeJean), Nolan Smith, Bryce Huff (who had his best game as an Eagles creating pressure often), Milton Williams, Thomas Booker, and Jalen Carter.

The pressure was constant and translated into stops against the run as well, highlighted by a big Brandon Graham tackle for loss to force a key fourth down and missed Browns field goal:

Nine times in the game the Eagles defense pushed the Browns backward with five sacks and four tackles for a loss for the proud line. With the offense sputtering and stuck in neutral for most of the day, it was undeniably the defense's victory to hang its hat on.

Stock down — Eagles special teams 📉

For the second game in a row, the Eagles' special teams unit did more harm than good.

Two weeks ago down in Tampa, the punt return unit fumbled twice, and it was one of the main reasons the Eagles fell to the Bucs in a brutally ugly loss.

On Sunday, a seemingly innocuous 57-yard field goal attempt with just seconds to play in the first half resulted in a 10-point swing before halftime. With a third and 1 and the Eagles driving, Jalen Hurts took a bad sack to set up a long field goal try for Jake Elliott.

The kicker obviously needed a lower trajectory in order to make the long field goal attempt, and that played right into Myles Garrett's extended hand, which batted down the kick and set up former Eagles safety Rodney McLeod with a 50-yard return to tie the game at 10-all.

It looked like the Eagles would, at worst, have a 13-3 lead and potentially a 17-3 one after the first 30 minutes. Instead, the teams broke with things perfectly square and fans booing for — among other things — Nick Sirianni to be fired.

And while Sirianni might not have been to blame for the special teams mishap, the fact that they were, in fact, kicking such a long field goal does fall on the head coach. Why not run the ball, well within Elliott's range, on third and one? Why put Hurts in a situation to take a loss of yards?

The special teams unit has to get its act together to be sure — but it all ties together. The team is committing unforced errors at a high rate and forcing the opponents to do that very rarely these days. They did not force a turnover in the win, and sit at minus-6 on the year. Barely winning against a downtrodden Browns team is not the way to prove you're a contender.

