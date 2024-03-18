More Sports:

March 18, 2024

Eagles' Super Bowl odds, Saquon Barkley over/unders after NFL free agency

Saquon Barkley rushing yards and touchdowns over/unders, Giants revenge prop bets, Eagles' Super Bowl odds and more.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Saquon-Barkley-Press-Conference-March-2024 Kyle Ross/USA Today

Saquon Barkley at his Eagles introductory press conference.

As the rush of free agency slows down and eyes turn to the NFL Draft, where do the Eagles stand in the Super Bowl race?

According to the oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Birds currently have the eighth-best odds to win Super Bowl LIX. 

Here's a full list of the top 10:

Team  Odds
 49ers+500 
Chiefs +650 
Ravens +900 
Bills +1200 
Cowboys +1300 
Lions +1300 
Bengals +1500 
Eagles +1600 
Texans +2000 
Dolphins +2200 

Prior to free agency, FanDuel had the Eagles in that same No 8 slot, with +1700 odds. 

As for the NFC itself, the Eagles have the fourth-best odds to win the conference and make the Super Bowl at +750, trailing the 49ers, Cowboys and Lions.

The most buzzworthy the Eagles made this offseason was the signing of Saquon Barkley. FanDuel has over/unders on rushing yards (1025.5) and rushing touchdowns for him (6.5) as well. For comparison's sake, D'Andre Swift and Miles Sanders both topped those rushing yard numbers with the Eagles each of the last two seasons. Sanders had 11 touchdowns too, though Swift had just five in 2023. Barkley is way more talented of a back than both of them. Barkley will be in a good spot to hit the over on both, health provided. 

FanDuel has some other Barkley-specific regular season prop bets as well:

Bet Odds 
 10+ rushing TDs+270
500+ receiving yards  +460 
3+ TDs vs. Giants +650 
Lead NFL in rushing yards +1800 
4+ TDs vs. Giants +2000 
Lead NFL in rushing TDs +4000 

Sorry, Boston Scott. FanDuel is looking at Barkley being the new Giant Killer. 

Barkley may not have altered the Birds' overall Super Bowl odds much, but his presence on this Eagles team is certainly going to have people throwing "Barkley anytime TD scorer" in their parlays this fall. 

