Eagles' Super Bowl odds, Saquon Barkley over/unders after NFL free agency

As the rush of free agency slows down and eyes turn to the NFL Draft, where do the Eagles stand in the Super Bowl race?

According to the oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Birds currently have the eighth-best odds to win Super Bowl LIX.

Here's a full list of the top 10:

Team Odds 49ers +500 Chiefs +650 Ravens +900 Bills +1200 Cowboys +1300 Lions +1300 Bengals +1500 Eagles +1600 Texans +2000 Dolphins +2200



Prior to free agency, FanDuel had the Eagles in that same No 8 slot, with +1700 odds.

As for the NFC itself, the Eagles have the fourth-best odds to win the conference and make the Super Bowl at +750, trailing the 49ers, Cowboys and Lions.

The most buzzworthy the Eagles made this offseason was the signing of Saquon Barkley. FanDuel has over/unders on rushing yards (1025.5) and rushing touchdowns for him (6.5) as well. For comparison's sake, D'Andre Swift and Miles Sanders both topped those rushing yard numbers with the Eagles each of the last two seasons. Sanders had 11 touchdowns too, though Swift had just five in 2023. Barkley is way more talented of a back than both of them. Barkley will be in a good spot to hit the over on both, health provided.

FanDuel has some other Barkley-specific regular season prop bets as well:

Bet Odds 10+ rushing TDs +270 500+ receiving yards +460 3+ TDs vs. Giants +650 Lead NFL in rushing yards +1800 4+ TDs vs. Giants +2000 Lead NFL in rushing TDs +4000



Sorry, Boston Scott. FanDuel is looking at Barkley being the new Giant Killer.

Barkley may not have altered the Birds' overall Super Bowl odds much, but his presence on this Eagles team is certainly going to have people throwing "Barkley anytime TD scorer" in their parlays this fall.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader