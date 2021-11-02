More Sports:

November 02, 2021

Eagles trade with Broncos for CB Kary Vincent Jr.

By Jimmy Kempski
New Eagles cornerback Kary Vincent

Just before the trade deadline closed at 4:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, the Philadelphia Eagles struck a deal, sending a 2022 sixth-round pick to the Denver Broncos for cornerback Kary Vincent, Jr.

In their trade announcement, the Eagles referred to Vincent as a defensive back, so his role may not be limited just to cornerback.

Vincent was a seventh-round pick (237th overall) of the Broncos in the 2021 NFL Draft. He made the Broncos' 53-man roster, but has not yet played a snap in the NFL. The Eagles have acquired six cornerbacks since the 2021 NFL Draft:

  1. May 18: They traded a sixth-round pick to the Jaguars for Josiah Scott.
  2. June 25: They signed Steven Nelson.
  3. September 2: They claimed Andre Chachere off of waivers from the Colts. 
  4. September 7: They signed Mac McCain off of the Broncos' practice squad.
  5. October 15: They traded Zach Ertz to the Cardinals for a fifth-round pick and Tay Gowan.
  6. November 2: They traded a sixth-round pick to the Broncos for Kary Vincent, Jr.

All of those guys — plus Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, and rookie fourth-round pick Zech McPhearson — are on the 53-man roster. That's nine corners. The Eagles appear to be stockpiling young corners and hope that one or two of them pan out.

Vincent's scouting report, via Lance Zierlein of NFL.com

Slot corner with average size but exceptional speed and athleticism. He could see his draft stock rise given his workout potential. Vincent has the hips, feet and burst to stay tight with routes as a pro, but only if he shows marked improvement with pattern recognition and his coverage technique. He's played (and practiced) against NFL-caliber competition and brings a resume full of experience against quality competition. His best football could be ahead of him, but he needs to fully transition from athlete to cornerback for that to happen.

As Zierlein points out, Vincent is fast. He ran a 4.39 at LSU's pro day. Like many slot corners, he's also short, light, and he has short arms.

In 2019, Vincent had 47 tackles, 4 INTs, and 8 pass breakups during LSU's championship season. He opted out of the 2020 season to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft:

It's worth nothing that Maddox, the Eagles' current starting slot corner, is scheduled to be a free agent after this season. The Eagles will get a look at Vincent all year (at least in practice) in case Maddox isn't with the team in 2022.

