Jalen Hurts watch: How did the Eagles QB perform on Day 2 of training camp?

In the blistering heat down in South Philadelphia, media members saw the Eagles in training camp for the second time this week. Wednesday's opener was a bit of a sloppy affair, which is to be expected for Day 1, even for a team that made the Super Bowl this past February. Friday morning's practice was cleaner overall, but what Birds fans are dying to know most is how MVP candidate Jalen Hurts performed.

As we do for every camp practice here at PhillyVoice, here's the play-by-play for how QB1 looked at the NovaCare Complex...

11-on-11s from midfield:

Play 1: Hurts hits A.J. Brown deep down the left sideline, staying in bounds along the way against Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay. Brown had the best practice of any Eagle on either side of the ball on Friday. This stands as Hurts' best throw of camp so far.

Play 2: It's a read option handoff to Boston Scott. Scott comes up a bit limp on the play, but continues to practice.

Play 3: Hurts scrambles around wildly before forcing an errant pass. I'm calling this one a "sack" (defenders obviously can't hit the QB in practice) and crediting the defensive backs in coverage for that. James Bradberry was locked in all morning.

Play 4: Hurts hands it off right to Kenny Gainwell, who rips off a big gain. The Eagles are rotating their group of running backs, giving them all first-team reps so far in camp, but through two practices, Gainwell is getting the majority of the reps with the 1s.

Play 5: Dallas Goedert begins in motion before settling as the in-line tight end next to Jordan Mailata. Hurts drops back and hits a wideeeeeee open D'Andre Swift crossing to the left sideline with nothing but green in front of him. Swift started out of the backfield to Hurts' right. There was blown coverage from linebacker Nakobe Dean on this.

7-on-7s from midfield:

Play 6: Hurts feeds Goedert in the flat to his left for a quick gain.

Play 7: With Brown lining up left in the slot, Hurts connects with him on a crossing route over the middle of the field. That is the most unstoppable play in the Eagles' playbook outside of their "Tush Push" short-yardage QB sneak.

Play 8: With Gainwell in motion, Hurts connects with Goedert on a short sit route.

Play 9: Hurts throws it Olamide Zaccheaus' way with the receiver lined up wide to the left. Bradberry was all over him and broke the pass up. Bradberry was the Eagles' best defender on Friday. That was Zaccheaus' first target of training camp. Through two practices, Quez Watkins looks like the clear-cut favorite to begin the season as the Eagles' starting slot receiver.

Play 10: Hurts' first reads aren't open, so he checks it down underneath to Rashaad Penny.

11-on-11s from midfield:

Play 11: It's another read option play, as Hurts gives the ball to Gainwell, who has another nice gain on the ground.

Play 12: In a play I had yet to see during camp, the Eagles dial up a tight end screen right to Goedert. It was a well-executed play, as receivers were out there ready to barrel down on some defensive backs. With Goedert's YAC and tackle-breaking ability, plays like this should be automatic first downs for the Birds this fall. Back in the Doug Pederson days, the Eagles' offense would run some "fake left, fake right, tight end screen in the middle" sets that always went for a nice gain. Goedert is one of the most efficient receivers, whether that be a tight end or wideout, in the NFL. Sure, there are a lot of mouths to feed on an uber-talented Eagles offense like this, but Goedert has the tools and the ability to establish him as the best non-Travis Kelce tight end in the NFL in 2023.

Play 13: Another handoff! In a read option setup, Hurts gives it to Swift, who has a nice gain of his own. Friday was a much better day for the Eagles' RBs than on Wednesday.

Play 14: This begins with a dead play. There appeared to be a miscommunication with Hurts and whatever running back was supposed to be out there. Hurts held the ball out for an RPO, but there was no back there to potentially take it. The coaching staff blew the whistle for a quick restart. The offense followed it up and ran the same play correctly, faking it to Swift before Hurts connected with second-year tight end Grant Calcaterra for a chunk gain. I'd label that one a "first down."

Play 15: Hurts closed out this 11-on-11s session with his worst throw of camp so far. Hurts had DeVonta Smith wide open deep down the left sideline with Smith beginning to break towards the goal post. Hurts badly underthrew Smith, who had to play defensive back to prevent an interception from corner Josh Jobe.

11-on-11s from midfield:

Play 16: The Eagles run another screen for Goedert, but it's a poor throw from Hurts. Goedert nearly makes a one-handed snag, but can't bring it in. I certainly would not categorize that one as a "drop" even though it hit his hands.

Play 17: Hurts starts wildly scrambling around, but I wouldn't call this one a "sack." He nearly makes a spectacular play down the right sideline to Watkins, but the throw takes Watkins justtttt out of bounds even with him hauling it in.

Play 18: Hurts fakes a handoff before finding backup tight end Jack Stoll for an intermediate gain. It was a crisp throw from QB1.

Play 19: Hurts easily connects with Brown on a little button hook route. Quick throw and quick gain.

Play 20: Rough play. Second-year defensive tackle Jordan Davis forces his way through the pocket against the first-team offensive line for the "sack." It's an encouraging sign for Davis, who disappointed a tad as a rookie in 2022 relative to his talent level and collegiate success. If Davis ends up can disrupt opposing QBs surrounded by this stacked group of edge rushers, I feel bad for other NFC quarterbacks.

11-on-11s in the red zone:

Play 21: This session last just one play. Head coach Nick Sirianni calls out, "Two points to win the game!" for this situational football look. The formation had Scott to Hurts' right with stacked tight ends to the left of the offensive line. The play never materializes, however, as linebacker Patrick Johnson jumps offsides. That must have been good enough for Sirianni, as that's the end of that setup and the end of the day for the first-team offense.

Hurts' final Friday stats: 10/14, two "sacks"

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader