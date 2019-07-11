More Sports:

July 11, 2019

Eagles training camp preview: Tight end

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
071119DallasGoedert Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Goedert is good.

Leading up to training camp, we'll take a look at every player on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster, and how they fit with the team. In case you've missed any of them, you can catch up here.

TRAINING CAMP PREVIEWS:
 QB | RB | WR

Today we'll look at the tight ends:

Zach Ertz  Dallas GoedertRichard RodgersJosh Perkins Will Tye 

Zach Ertz

In whatever order you'd prefer, Ertz, Travis Kelce, and George Kittle are the three best tight ends in the NFL (personally, I'd go Kelce-Kittle-Ertz). Ertz is now entering his seventh season in the NFL, and if he can break the 800-yard receiving mark like he has in each of the last four seasons, he'll move into fifth place on the Eagles' all-time receiving leader list for yards. He's already third in receptions, and will easily move into second place this season as long as he doesn't have sort of early-season, season-ending injury.

Ertz's two best attributes are his hands and route running ability. Over the last three seasons, Ertz has 268 catches, and we have him down for just 10 drops. It will be interesting to see how Ertz's role expands (and yes, we meant "expands" as opposed to "decreases"), with the emergence of Dallas Goedert. With Goedert on the field, the Eagles' offensive staff can get more creative in moving Ertz all over the formation to create mismatches, while Goedert plays the more traditional tight end role.

Dallas Goedert

In case you missed it, we showed all of Goedert's targets last season, with analysis, and (spoiler alert) he's good. He's already the best blocker on the team, and as a receiver, he has good hands, catches the ball fearlessly in traffic, runs good routes, and gets yards after the catch. It was hard to poke any holes in his game, which is rare for any player, much less a rookie. He has a chance to be special.

Richard Rodgers

Rodgers had a very good training camp and preseason in 2018, but landed on injured reserve with a knee injury suffered in a preseason game. The Eagles reactivated Rodgers after Week 10, but he didn't play much in the regular offense behind Ertz and Goedert, who both stayed healthy down the stretch.

Rodgers was a free agent this offseason, and obviously did not have a strong market, seeing as he had 1 catch for 7 yards in 2018. Still, he's a perfectly cromulent third tight end, and it made sense for the Eagles to bring him back both as a special teams player, as well as insurance for Ertz and Goedert.

In his five-year career, Rodgers, also known as "DickRod," has 121 catches for 1173 yards and 13 TDs. He is also apparently the best baseball player on the team.

Josh Perkins

Perkins made the team last year after Rodgers got hurt, and he actually filled in at wide receiver after the team suffered a number of injuries there. He had 5 catches and 3 drops. 

Will Tye

Over two seasons in 2015 and 2016 with the Giants, Tye actually had 90 catches for 859 yards and 4 TDs. He is among the best fifth tight ends in the NFL.

2019 outlook

Every single team in the NFL would trade their tight ends for the Eagles' set of tight ends. Ertz and Goedert are the best one-two tight end combo in the league and have a chance to do great things in 2019.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Zach Ertz Eagles training camp Will Tye Richard Rodgers Dallas Goedert Josh Perkins

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

This is Carter Hart's team now, even if the Flyers goalie doesn't want to admit it
071019_Carter-Hart_usat

Protests

Immigration rights demonstrators arrested during sit-in at Joe Biden's Philadelphia headquarters
Joe Biden protest headquarters

Movies

Netflix movie starring Dave Bautista looks to cast zombies in Atlantic City for September shooting
Dave Bautista Netflix movie

Sixers

NBA Free Agency: What unsigned players are left who could help Sixers?
Kyle-Korver_071019_usat

Health News

Viral ice cream-licking challenge videos pose public health threat
ice cream challenge

Performances

Ghostly Circus at cemetery includes fire, circus arts, aerial performances
Carroll - The Ghostly Circus

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved