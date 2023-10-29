First half observations: Commanders 17, Eagles 10

OK. What felt like a game from hell is changing bit, as the Eagles are now "just" trailing 17-10 against the Commanders in Landover. This is very winnable and the Birds get the ball to start the third quarter. Here are my first half takeaways....



The Highs

• A.J. Brown: Really freaking good. With 88 yards on six catches, the should-be All-Pro is more than on pace for yet another 125-yard game. With the Eagles looking sluggish all around, Brown is the only reason the Eagles are in this game. He made one of the best catches you'll ever see from an Eagles on a game-shifting touchdown with under a minute remaining in the first half:



He's special. If the season ended now (it doesn't), he would be named the Offensive Player of the Year.

• Sydney Brown, the "heat-seeking missile" himself, got the starting nod at nickel cornerback. Blitzing the 'C' gap on a second and one on the game's opening drive, he flew through the line of scrimmage and tackled Brian Robinson for a one-yard loss. Brown received early down reps at the slot corner, which makes sense given his physicality and ability in the run game with Eli Ricks getting the third down reps. Brown building his versatility in Avonte Maddox's absence is not just big for the Eagles in 2023, but for Brown's future in midnight green.

He had another big stuff later, too. It's been an uneven afternoon for Brown (as discussed below), but these are good flashes.

• Ricks, an undrafted rookie free agent, had a DPI penalty on that first drive, but he made some noise as a tackler as well. He snuffed out a bubble screen on a third and five after a Brown TFL that went for a loss and forced a punt.

• The best designed play of the first quarter: A quick pass to DeVonta Smith flanked out wide on a first and 10 that picked up nine yards. There's been some talk about the lack of targets going Smith's way, which is understandable to a degree given the dominant run A.J. Brown is on, but it's great to get another big-time receiver in the mix. On the Eagles' scoring drive at the end of the first quarter, Smith got in a groove and finished with 42 yards overall.



• A massive QB hit from Jalen Carter on Sam Howell at the tail end of the first quarter may have caused an errant throw that would've otherwise resulted in an easy touchdown for Byron Pringle.



• A fourth and one stop with the Commanders in Eagles territory after the two-minute warning saved this from being a blowout and making the game still salvageable.

Credit to James Bradberry on the dropped interception here that could’ve been a big return, I guess.

The Lows

• A three-and-out on the Eagles' first drive? C'mon. Washington's defense came into the game 29th in both points and yards. They're susceptible to both the run and pass. Divisional games are always a little funky across the NFL, but relative to the team's talent level, Washington games feel even more funky than most. Howell turns into Peyton Manning. Terry McLaurin turns into a combination of Terrell Owens and a T-800.



• Robinson ripping off a 29-yard run on Washington's second drive is so uncharacteristic for this Eagles defense. Running Fletcher Cox and Haason Reddick's way, left guard Chris Paul (CP75?) bulldozed Zach Cunningham as Robinson made his way down the sideline. A minimum amount of Jordan Davis snaps as he recovers from a hamstring injury played a massive role in that.



• On the very next play, Howell uncorked a beautiful ball to McLaurin for a 26-yard touchdown. James Bradberry was beaten badly there. Bradberry has been forced into a couple of different roles this season, filling in valiantly at slot corner when needed, but he does not resemble the Second-Team All-Pro selection he was in 2022.



In nine career games against the Eagles coming into Week 8, McLaurin had 53 catches for 784 yards (14.8 yards per catch) and three touchdowns. Eagle killer.

• The worst designed play of the first quarter: A bubble screen to D'Andre Swift lined up out wide on a third and 10. Brown is on a Megatron-esque tear. Smith is ready for a larger target share. That's the call? The blocking left much to be desired there, but it's a low upside play that only picked up two yards. Perhaps offensive coordinator Brian Johnson is thinking that a decent gain there sets up a manageable fourth down situation, but why delay getting the first? The personnel is there to do damage right there and then.



• For the aforementioned talk of Brown's success in the run game, his rookie inexperience was on display in the second quarter. Jahan Dotson made him look absolutely foolish on a 21-yard TD. It's a mental mistake from a young player who should be on the rise, but on a team that's fighting for a No. 1 seed, there is precious little time to work through those kinks.



• Commanders pass-catchers are just wide open on every play.



• At this point in this season, the coaching staff's fascination with Kenny Gainwell in the red zone is mind blowing. If not for his early season injury, D'Andre Swift would've never exploded as the clear-cut RB1. Gainwell still gets reps in high-leverage situations on third down and in goal-to-go situations and the results leave Eagles fans pulling their hair out.

With some momentum finally building with the Eagles in an 11-point hole, a first and goal handoff to Gainwell from the three proved disastrous. Not only was Gainwell about to lose yards, he fumbled. Why is that the call? Run it with Swift. Run three straight Tush Pushes. Throw it to your Pro Bowl wideouts or beast tight end. Do anything but that!



Much was made of the impact of Frank Reich leaving after the Eagles won the Super Bowl. Undoubtedly, the loss of Shane Steichen this past offseason to become the Colts' head coach has proved more detrimental.

• Washington's end-of-half 61-yard field goal looked like it would've been good from 91 yards.



The Whoas

• For their modern uniform sets, the Birds' white jerseys/midnight green pants look is their best combination.



• I feel bad for Eagles fans who made the trip south to the toilet that is FedEx Field to watch this no-show performance from their squad.



• Mark Schlereth? Woof.



