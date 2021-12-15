Heading into Week 15, the Philadelphia Eagles are a relatively healthy team, rested and relaxed coming off their bye week. Conversely, the Washington Football Team is an absolute mess, with 17 (!) players currently on their COVID list.

Here is the Eagles-Washington injury report, with analysis.

Wednesday's report:

Player Injury *Wed Thurs Fri Status DT Fletcher Cox Rest Limited DE Derek Barnett Neck Limited

RB Jordan Howard Knee Limited QB Jalen Hurts Ankle Limited RT Lane Johnson Rest Limited LB Patrick Johnson Back Limited C Jason Kelce Rest/Ankle Limited RB Miles Sanders Ankle Limited CB Steven Nelson Shoulder Limited *Wednesday's practice was a walkthrough. Injury classifications were projections.

• Wednesday: It's a decent sign that every Eagle on the injury report was at least listed as limited, though I guess Jalen Hurts was limited prior to the Jets game.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• DE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham's season is over with a ruptured Achilles. On the field, Graham was arguably the Eagles' best defensive player in 2020. It's clear since his loss that the Eagles miss his contributions as a pass rusher and run stopper, and the Eagles have not been able to adequately replace him. Off the field, Graham has unlimited energy and positivity, and he is a player that you just want to have around if you're a head coach in the NFL.

• RG Brandon Brooks (IR): Brooks suffered a pectoral injury against the 49ers. It's "only" a pec strain, as opposed to a tear, so while he'll likely miss time (about 8 weeks, per Lane Johnson) on injured reserve, it was initially not thought to be a season-ending injury. Brooks got hurt Week 2, so Week 12 was 10 weeks. Nick Sirianni has been repeatedly asked about Brooks' possible return, but no useful information has been given.

• LG Isaac Seumalo (IR): Seumalo was carted off the field in the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys. His season is over after having surgery for a Lisfranc injury.

• OL Jack Driscoll (IR): Driscoll's season is over after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Giants. Driscoll showed promise as a rookie in 2020, and he was a valuable player for the Eagles in 2021, initially filling in for Lane Johnson at RT, and later at RG in relief of Brandon Brooks. He played 512 snaps for the Eagles in 2021, and has looked like a capable starter, but his inability to stay on the field is concerning.



• LB Davion Taylor (IR): Taylor started six games for the Eagles. He had his best game as a pro in Denver Week 10, when he forced a pair of fumbles against the Broncos, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Darius Slay. Taylor was drafted as a raw prospect out of Colorado during the 2020 NFL Draft, and while he still has a ways to go as a professional linebacker, he has made positive strides during the 2021 season. He has been replaced in the lineup by Alex Singleton.



• WR Quez Watkins (COVID): Watkins is the Eagles' second-best receiver. He has 31 catches for 491 yards and 0 TDs this season.







We'll update with Washington's injury report when it is made available. However, as noted above, they have a staggering 17 players on the COVID list, which you can find here.

