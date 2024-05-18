An early look at what positions are strong in the 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft is more than 11 months away, and a lot can/will change between now and then, as prospects will rise and fall. Still, you can typically get a feel for which positions will be strong in the next year's draft.

And so, let's take a look at a variety of top-50 big boards — from Pro Football Network, Sporting News, PFF, and Tankathon — and see how many players at each position made the cut.

PFN SN PFF Tank Avg QB 3 4 4 5 4.0 RB 5 4 4 3 4.0 WR 7 6 8 6 6.8 TE 2 1 2 1 1.5 OT 4 6 5 6 5.3 iOL 2 3 1 1 1.8 EDGE 8 7 9 9 8.3 iDL 6 7 5 7 6.3 LB 3 5 2 5 3.8 CB 7 4 6 6 5.8 S 3 3 4 1 2.8

Notes

• Each of the above media outlets agree that it could be a very strong edge rusher draft. The Eagles are always shopping for more edge rusher talent, obviously, but they'll also have a need with Brandon Graham playing his last NFL season in 2024, and Josh Sweat likely to play elsewhere in 2025. It also looks like it could be a strong interior defensive line draft, where the Eagles have spent a lot of draft resources in recent years, but are also arguably thin heading into 2024.



• The Eagles did not draft a potential successor for Lane Johnson at RT early in the 2024 draft, as I suspected they would. They'll do a lot of work on offensive tackles in the 2025 draft. For now it doesn't seem like offensive tackle is projected to be a super deep group in 2025, though also not barren either.

• The 2024 draft was a strong wide receiver draft, and 2025 should be as well. That probably doesn't help the Eagles much, at least at the top of the draft.

• The Eagles are suddenly flush with young talent in the defensive backfield, so it's unlikely they'll draft a corner or safety with an early pick.



• The consensus top quarterback is Georgia's Carson Beck, who was commonly listed somewhere near the 10th best prospect overall. The Eagles don't have a need there, for now, but the Giants certainly do, and maybe also the Cowboys?



