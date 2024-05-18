More Sports:

May 18, 2024

An early look at what positions are strong in the 2025 NFL Draft

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
USATSI_21928277.jpg Saul Young/USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee EDGE James Pierce (27) is a consensus top 10 prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 2025 NFL Draft is more than 11 months away, and a lot can/will change between now and then, as prospects will rise and fall. Still, you can typically get a feel for which positions will be strong in the next year's draft.

And so, let's take a look at a variety of top-50 big boards — from Pro Football NetworkSporting News, PFF, and Tankathon — and see how many players at each position made the cut. 

 PFN SN PFF Tank Avg 
QB3454.0
 RB5434.0
 WR7666.8
 TE2111.5
 OT4665.3
 iOL2311.8
 EDGE8798.3
 iDL6776.3
 LB3553.8
 CB7465.8
 S3312.8

Notes

• Each of the above media outlets agree that it could be a very strong edge rusher draft. The Eagles are always shopping for more edge rusher talent, obviously, but they'll also have a need with Brandon Graham playing his last NFL season in 2024, and Josh Sweat likely to play elsewhere in 2025. It also looks like it could be a strong interior defensive line draft, where the Eagles have spent a lot of draft resources in recent years, but are also arguably thin heading into 2024.

• The Eagles did not draft a potential successor for Lane Johnson at RT early in the 2024 draft, as I suspected they would. They'll do a lot of work on offensive tackles in the 2025 draft. For now it doesn't seem like offensive tackle is projected to be a super deep group in 2025, though also not barren either.

• The 2024 draft was a strong wide receiver draft, and 2025 should be as well. That probably doesn't help the Eagles much, at least at the top of the draft.

• The Eagles are suddenly flush with young talent in the defensive backfield, so it's unlikely they'll draft a corner or safety with an early pick.

• The consensus top quarterback is Georgia's Carson Beck, who was commonly listed somewhere near the 10th best prospect overall. The Eagles don't have a need there, for now, but the Giants certainly do, and maybe also the Cowboys?

