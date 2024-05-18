An early look at what positions are strong in the 2025 NFL Draft

May 18, 2024
The 2025 NFL Draft is more than 11 months away, and a lot can/will change between now and then, as prospects will rise and fall. Still, you can typically get a feel for which positions will be strong in the next year's draft.
And so, let's take a look at a variety of top-50 big boards — from Pro Football Network, Sporting News, PFF, and Tankathon — and see how many players at each position made the cut.
|PFN
|SN
|PFF
|Tank
|Avg
|QB
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4.0
|RB
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4.0
|WR
|7
|6
|8
|6
|6.8
|TE
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1.5
|OT
|4
|6
|5
|6
|5.3
|iOL
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1.8
|EDGE
|8
|7
|9
|9
|8.3
|iDL
|6
|7
|5
|7
|6.3
|LB
|3
|5
|2
|5
|3.8
|CB
|7
|4
|6
|6
|5.8
|S
|3
|3
|4
|1
|2.8
• Each of the above media outlets agree that it could be a very strong edge rusher draft. The Eagles are always shopping for more edge rusher talent, obviously, but they'll also have a need with Brandon Graham playing his last NFL season in 2024, and Josh Sweat likely to play elsewhere in 2025. It also looks like it could be a strong interior defensive line draft, where the Eagles have spent a lot of draft resources in recent years, but are also arguably thin heading into 2024.
• The Eagles did not draft a potential successor for Lane Johnson at RT early in the 2024 draft, as I suspected they would. They'll do a lot of work on offensive tackles in the 2025 draft. For now it doesn't seem like offensive tackle is projected to be a super deep group in 2025, though also not barren either.
• The 2024 draft was a strong wide receiver draft, and 2025 should be as well. That probably doesn't help the Eagles much, at least at the top of the draft.
• The Eagles are suddenly flush with young talent in the defensive backfield, so it's unlikely they'll draft a corner or safety with an early pick.
• The consensus top quarterback is Georgia's Carson Beck, who was commonly listed somewhere near the 10th best prospect overall. The Eagles don't have a need there, for now, but the Giants certainly do, and maybe also the Cowboys?
