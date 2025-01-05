More News:

January 05, 2025

Father shoots, injures son following argument in East Mount Airy, police say

The 24-year-old son was shot in his abdomen, arm and leg Saturday night and was taken to the hospital, authorities say.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
father son shooting east mount airy

A 24-year-old man was allegedly shot by his father following an argument Saturday night in East Mount Airy, authorities said.

An alleged argument between a father and son Saturday night in East Mount Airy escalated into a shooting that left the son injured, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. on the 200 block of East Phil Ellena Street, NBC10 reported. Police were called to a home where they found a 24-year-old man who had allegedly been shot three times by his 67-year-old father, authorities said. 

MORE: Married couple struck by SEPTA bus in Queen Village, killing husband and injuring wife

The 24-year-old was shot in his abdomen, arm and leg, and was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition, authorities said. The father was taken in by police for questioning, authorities said. Their identities have not yet been released by police.

"It appears that there was some sort of argument between the two prior to the shooting, which escalated to the father drawing a gun," Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace told NBC10. "It’s unclear at this time, however, whether or not the son also had a gun. We just don’t know that at this time."

An investigation is ongoing to find out what exactly led to the shooting. Officers recovered one firearm from the scene, and investigators said they believe at least seven shots were fired. Authorities said they are interviewing other family members who were at the home before the shooting began.

