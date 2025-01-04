More News:

January 04, 2025

Married couple struck by SEPTA bus in Queen Village, killing husband and injuring wife

A married couple was crossing an intersection Friday night when they were hit, with the vehicle dragging the husband underneath.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
SEPTA bus accident Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A married couple was struck by a SEPTA bus Friday evening around 7 p.m. while crossing on Front Street and Washington Avenue. The husband was dragged underneath the bus and killed, while the wife was hospitalized. Above, a file photo of a SEPTA bus.

A man was killed and his wife hospitalized after both were struck by a SEPTA bus Friday evening, authorities say.

The married couple was crossing Front Street by Washington Avenue in the Queen Village neighborhood shortly after 7 p.m. They were almost at the sidewalk when a Route 64 bus making a turn off of Front into Washington hit them.

The husband, 35, was dragged underneath the bus and trapped, police say. Officers were able to remove him from under the vehicle and began administering CPR, but the efforts failed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wife, 29, was taken to Jefferson University Hospital and is in stable condition, SEPTA officials say. The incident is under investigation by Philadelphia Police and SEPTA's System Safety Division.

"Our hearts go out to everyone who is impacted by this tragic incident," a statement from SEPTA reads. "... The safety of the riders and communities we serve is our top priority. We are committed to full transparency with the public as we learn more from the System Safety investigation."

Authorities have not released the names of the two people hit. It is unclear how many passengers were on the bus at the time of the collision.

