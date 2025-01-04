Married couple struck by SEPTA bus in Queen Village, killing husband and injuring wife

A man was killed and his wife hospitalized after both were struck by a SEPTA bus Friday evening, authorities say.

The married couple was crossing Front Street by Washington Avenue in the Queen Village neighborhood shortly after 7 p.m. They were almost at the sidewalk when a Route 64 bus making a turn off of Front into Washington hit them.

The husband, 35, was dragged underneath the bus and trapped, police say. Officers were able to remove him from under the vehicle and began administering CPR, but the efforts failed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wife, 29, was taken to Jefferson University Hospital and is in stable condition, SEPTA officials say. The incident is under investigation by Philadelphia Police and SEPTA's System Safety Division.

"Our hearts go out to everyone who is impacted by this tragic incident," a statement from SEPTA reads. "... The safety of the riders and communities we serve is our top priority. We are committed to full transparency with the public as we learn more from the System Safety investigation."

Authorities have not released the names of the two people hit. It is unclear how many passengers were on the bus at the time of the collision.