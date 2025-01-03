Ex-Delco firefighter charged with ethnic intimidation for allegedly using racial slurs during traffic dispute

The former assistant chief of the Sharon Hill Fire Co. is facing ethnic intimidation charges for allegedly shouting racial slurs at a woman during a traffic argument in November, authorities said.

John Romano, 46, of Secane, was fired by Darby Township officials following an investigation into the Nov. 21 incident that happened along the 600 block of Hook Road.

Romano was operating a forklift in the roadway that afternoon and blocking traffic while he loaded trees onto a truck, police said. The forklift caused a traffic jam, prompting several drivers to honk their horns at Romano. When one of the drivers attempted to pass Romano's forklift, he allegedly used his truck to block the car from getting around him.

The woman in the car told police that Romano got out of his forklift to call her a "monkey" and repeatedly used the N-word, the Philadelphia Tribune reported, citing a criminal complaint.

"Go get a f***ing banana. I am not dealing with you, plain and simple," Romano allegedly said.

Romano also allegedly took a picture of the woman's license plate and threatened to find out where she lives.

When the woman called 911 and police arrived, Romano allegedly told an officer he stood by what he had said.

"It's my belief, they're all animals," Romano allegedly said. "I'm tired of dealing with them."

Court records show Romano is charged with ethnic intimidation, terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct and a traffic offense.

On New Year's Eve, the Sharon Hill Borough Council said it fired Romano after being notified about the charges.

"Our actions included severing all ties with the alleged offender and working with the Sharon Hill fire company to revoke his access to all Borough property," the council said in a statement. "The Borough Council does not condone any acts of hatred or violence toward any human being as we are here to serve regardless of race, ethnicity, religion or creed."

Provided Image/PA Senate State Sen. Anthony Williams was joined by the Delaware County Black Caucus and other community leaders on Thursday to discuss the investigation and charges filed against John Romano.

Leaders in Delaware County were critical of the delay in bringing charges against Romano. Last month, state Sen. Anthony Williams, a Democrat who represents portions of Philadelphia and Delco, wrote a letter to Delco District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, urging him to release body camera footage of Romano's interaction with the officer. Community leaders also called on the county to stop giving government contracts to J & P Fence Co., the business where Romano had been loading trees on the day of the incident. Romano's relationship with the company is still under investigation.

At a Thursday news conference outside the Darby Township Police Department, Williams said Stollsteimer's absence from the event was disappointing.

"You're not changing a thing when you are not here," Williams said. "It is insulting to the people of this community that you found a way to squeeze and maneuver your way out of getting here, today."

At a separate news conference Thursday, Stollsteimer defended the investigation and his decision not to release body camera footage, 6ABC reported.

"That is evidence of a crime. It's not a prop for a press conference, it is evidence of a crime and I would be outside of my ethical duties as district attorney," Stollsteimer said. "There is no legitimate law enforcement purpose to release to the public that video evidence until such time as (Romano) has gone through the criminal justice process."

Darby Police Chief Mike Sousa joined Williams and other leaders, including the Delaware County Black Caucus, at Thursday's press conference.

"I want to convey that we will not tolerate this type of behavior in Darby Township without consequence," Sousa said.

Romano has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 18.