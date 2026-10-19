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October 19, 2026

East Passyunk Witch Craft Crawl returns Oct. 28 with Halloween cocktails, tarot readings and shopping deals

More than 30 South Philly businesses will participate in the annual event, which includes a stamp-card contest and tickets starting at $6.66.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Halloween East Passyunk
East Passyunk Witch Crawl Provided Courtesy/Kscope Media

Attendees in witch hats gather during a previous East Passyunk Witch Craft Crawl. The neighborhood-wide Halloween event returns Wednesday, Oct. 28, with themed food and drinks, shopping discounts and activities at more than 30 South Philadelphia businesses.

Halloween cocktails, tarot readings, shopping discounts and even boozy ice cream will be part of East Passyunk Avenue's Witch Craft Crawl on Wednesday, Oct. 28, when more than 30 South Philly businesses take part in the neighborhood-wide event.

The 17th annual crawl runs from 6-10 p.m., with participating restaurants, bars and shops offering themed food and drinks, discounts and activities throughout the evening. Tickets include a stamp card and a choice of a witch hat or light-up necklace while supplies last. Food, drinks and merchandise are purchased separately.

Cantina Los Caballitos will offer $6.66 spiced cider margaritas, The Bottle Shop will serve $8 Poison Apple cocktails, and Milk Jawn will have a special Witch's Brew boozy ice cream flavor. Juana Tamale is also participating with $6.66 Bruja Burritos.

Participating shops will also offer activities and discounts. A Novel Idea will offer five-minute tarot readings for $10 from 6-8 p.m., Eastern Pass Tattoo Co. will have free Halloween-themed temporary tattoos and $100 flash tattoos, and Latchkey Records will take 20% off turntables and speakers. Hours vary by business, so some specials may only be available for part of the evening.

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The crawl also includes a stamp-card contest. Participants who collect at least three stamps by purchasing specials at participating businesses can enter to win East Passyunk merchandise. Completed cards can be dropped off at Latchkey Records, 1502 E. Passyunk Ave., or the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District office, 1904 E. Passyunk Ave.

Registration takes place from 4-7 p.m. at Mark Canale CrossCountry Mortgage, 1916 E. Passyunk Ave. Participants should check in before 7 p.m. to pick up their Halloween accessories. Those arriving later can still join the crawl with their tickets.

An after-party at Pub on Passyunk East, also known as P.O.P.E., 1501 E. Passyunk Ave., begins at 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $6.66 for early-bird admission, with standard tickets priced at $10 and day-of tickets at $13. Additional fees may apply. Tickets can be purchased through the official ticketing page, and the East Passyunk Avenue website has the complete list of participating businesses and specials.

17th Annual East Passyunk Witch Craft Crawl

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026
Time: 6-10 p.m.
Registration: 4-7 p.m. at Mark Canale CrossCountry Mortgage, 1916 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148
Location: More than 30 businesses along East Passyunk Avenue in South Philadelphia
After-party: Pub on Passyunk East (P.O.P.E.), 1501 E. Passyunk Ave., beginning at 9:30 p.m.
Admission: $6.66 early bird; $10 standard; $13 day of, plus any applicable fees
Includes: Stamp card and a choice of Halloween accessory while supplies last; food, drinks and merchandise cost extra
Tickets: Purchase tickets
Participating businesses: East Passyunk Avenue

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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