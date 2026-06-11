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June 11, 2026

Eastern State Penitentiary's Juneteenth Festival will feature storytelling, live music and family activities

The June 19 event will include performances, an interactive storytime and discussions about the history and meaning of Juneteenth.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Juneteenth
Juneteenth at Eastern State Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Families can celebrate Juneteenth at Eastern State Penitentiary with live music, storytelling, educational programs and activities for kids on June 19.

Families can celebrate Juneteenth at Eastern State Penitentiary with a day of live music, storytelling and activities for kids.

The festival takes place Friday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes performances, family programming and discussions about the history and significance of Juneteenth. Admission is $17 for adults, and children 12 and younger can attend for free.

One of the highlights is an interactive storytime led by storyteller Thembi Palmer of Imagine More Story Adventures. The program uses music, movement, poetry and storytelling to explore the origins of Juneteenth and the work of activist Opal Lee, who helped make the holiday federally recognized.

The Black Breath Collective will perform its original work, "The Contagion of Freedom," during two live performances inspired by emancipation and Juneteenth.

The festival also includes a discussion featuring historian Hasan Kwame Jeffries and Eastern State President and CEO Kerry Sautner. They'll talk about the history of Juneteenth, how ideas of freedom have changed over time and why the holiday still matters today.

Juneteenth Festival

Friday, June 19 | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Eastern State Penitentiary
2027 Fairmount Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19130
$17 for adults; Free for kids 12 and under

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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