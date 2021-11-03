Republican truck driver Ed Durr may pull off improbable upset over N.J. Senate President Steve Sweeney

New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney is facing a precarious political future that few election observers could have foreseen in the long shot challenge from Republican Ed Durr, the Raymour & Flanagan truck driver who holds a lead of more than 2,000 votes in a tight race for the state's Third District Senate seat.

Sweeney, 62, has been a key power broker in New Jersey politics since he was first elected to the Senate in 2004, representing parts of Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties. He rose to become Senate president in 2010 and is the chamber's longest-running leader, with extensive influence among New Jersey unions and other vested allies across the state.

N.J. SENATE DISTRICT 3

Edward Durr (Republican): 32,497 votes (51.78%)

32,497 votes (51.78%) Steve Sweeney (Democrat): 30,268 votes (48.22%)

30,268 votes (48.22%) 159 of 159 precincts reporting

Durr, 58, grew up in South Jersey and decided to challenge Sweeney over his frustrations with the state's coronavirus response, from school policies to unemployment and a political culture he feels has become stale.

“Just the constant nepotism, corruption, ‘if you take care of me, I’ll take care of you deals,‘” Durr told Politico on Wednesday. “You don’t have evidence, you can’t get anyone arrested or prove anything, but there’s always ‘when there’s smoke there’s fire’ kind of statements.”

Durr's views may align with the tide of Republican voters who made a statement in yesterday's election, but his chances for victory seemed extremely remote heading into Tuesday.

A commercial truck driver for 25 years, Durr created buzz across the country on Wednesday when it was reported he had only spent $153 on his campaign during the primary, including Dunkin' Donuts for his small staff. He raised less than $10,000 total for a race that may now propel him into the state Senate and create a considerable power vacuum in the legislature.



To put the scale of Durr's challenge in context, Sweeney won reelection in 2017 by an 18-point margin over Republican Fran Grenier. In that race, the New Jersey Education Association poured more than $5 million into its opposition to Sweeney, who had teamed up with former Republican Gov. Chris Christie on an unpopular pension reform deal and didn't push for a constitutional amendment that would have guaranteed full annual pension payments.



The forces at work behind Durr's unexpected success four years later raise questions that are reverberating across New Jersey in the wake of Tuesday's election. Not only is Gov. Phil Murphy hanging on to a slim lead over Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli, but two of Durr's Republican running mates, Bethanne McCarthy Patrick and Beth Sawyer, also appear poised to take down Democratic incumbents John Burzichelli and Adam Taliaferro for a pair of State Assembly seats in South Jersey.

Durr's campaign has pledged to fight for lower taxes across the board, including a reduction to the state's high property tax rate, and aims to create a more friendly business environment in New Jersey.

The Logan Township, Gloucester County resident describes himself as a "constitutional conservative" whose background contrasts sharply with Sweeney, an officer in the Ironworkers union and a close ally of longtime South Jersey Democratic organizer George Norcross III.

Durr, a father of three with six grandchildren, took a determined door-to-door approach to build support for his Senate campaign. Despite the hard work, even he had a hard time believing he would give Sweeney a run for his money.

“I joked with people and I said, ‘I’m going to shock the world, I’m going to beat this man,’” Durr told NJ.com on Wednesday afternoon. “I was saying it, but really kind of joking. Because what chance did a person like me really stand against this man? He’s literally the second-most powerful person in the state of New Jersey.”

As vote tabulations are finalized, it's still too soon for Durr to declare victory on Wednesday evening, but he suddenly finds himself on the verge of a stunning victory that would set in motion a much larger shake-up in New Jersey politics.