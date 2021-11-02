An at-a-glance recap of Tuesday's election results in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

November 02, 2021
All politics are local on Election Day this year. New Jersey voters are deciding on their next governor, in an election that pits Incumbent Phil Murphy against Republican Jack Ciattarelli, but they also are selecting candidates for the state senate and state assembly.
In Philadelphia, District Attorney Larry Krasner is running for reelection against Republican Chuck Peruto. After a contentious primary for Krasner, which the progressive prosecutor ultimately won easily, the general election has been very quiet with the incumbent declining to debate his opponent and Peruto not mounting much of a campaign otherwise.
There are also state and local judicial races in Pennsylvania.
In New Jersey and Pennsylvania, the polls are scheduled to be open until 8 p.m. As the votes are counted and the results become available, they will be added to the tables below.
Incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and former Republican state legislator Jack Ciattarelli square off Tuesday in New Jersey's 2021 gubernatorial election. Murphy is seeking to become the state's first Democratic governor to win a second term in more than 40 years. Ciattarelli is hoping to flip the governor's office back to GOP control after a four-year hiatus. Go here for more coverage of the New Jersey governor's race.
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Democrat
|Phil Murphy
|175,901
|Republican
|Jack Ciattarelli
|117,650
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner seeks a second term against Republican Chuck Peruto. Krasner's progressive reform agenda has been undermined by criticism about the surging gun violence in Philadelphia, but still he cruised to the Democratic nomination over Carlos Vega in the May primary and appears poised.to earn another four years in office. Go here for more coverage of the Philadelphia district attorney election.
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Democrat
|Larry Krasner
|37,518
|Republican
|Chuck Peruto
|8,297
New Jersey's first legislative district represents parts of Atlantic and Cumberland counties, and all of Cape May County.
In the state senate, Republican Sen. Michael Testa Jr. is running for reelection against Democrat Yolanda Garcia-Balicki.
In the assembly, Republican incumbents Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan are running for reelection to the Assembly against Democratic challengers John Capizola Jr. and Julia L. Hankerson.
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Republican
|Michael Testa Jr.
|Democrat
|Yolanda Garcia-Balicki
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winners
|Republican
|Erik Simonsen
|Republican
|Antwan McClellan
|Democrat
|John Capizola Jr.
|Democrat
|Julia L. Hankerson
New Jersey's third legislative district represents parts of Cumberland and Gloucester counties, and all of Salem County.
Senate president and longtime Democratic legislator Steve Sweeney is running against Republican candidate Edward Durr in the state senate race, and in the Assembly, Democratic incumbents John Burzichelli and Adam Taliaferro are seeking reelection against GOP challengers Bethanne Patrick and Beth Sawyer.
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Democrat
|Steve Sweeney
|8,748
|Republican
|Edward Durr
|4,670
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winners
|Democrat
|Adam Taliaferro
|8,773
|Democrat
|John Burzichelli
|8,716
|Republican
|Beth Sawyer
|4,754
|Republican
|Bethanne Patrick
|4,670
Parts of Camden and Gloucester counties)
Democratic Sen. Fred Madden is facing Republican challenger Stephen Pakradooni Jr., and Assembly Democrats Paul Moriarty and Gabriela Mosquera are seeking reelection against GOP candidates Denise Gonzalez and Patricia Kline.
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Democrat
|Fred Madden
|14,973
|Republican
|Stephen Pakradooni Jr.
|6,373
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winners
|Democrat
|Gabriela Mosquera
|14,246
|Democrat
|Paul Moriarty
|14,415
|Republican
|Patricia Kline
|6,746
|Republican
|Denise Gonzalez
|6,551
District 5 of the New Jersey Legislation covers parts of Camden and Gloucester counties.
Democratic Sen. Nilsa Cruz-Perez is running for reelection against Democrat-turned-Republican Clyde Cook. In the Assembly Republican challengers Sam DiMatteo and Sean Sepsey are looking to unseat Democratic incumbents William Moen Jr. and William Spearman.
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Democrat
|Nilsa Cruz-Perez
|10,232
|Republican
|Clyde Cook
|3,841
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winners
|Democrat
|William Moen Jr.
|9,697
|Democrat
|William Spearman
|9,909
|Republican
|Sam DiMatteo
|3,909
|Republican
|Sean Sepsey
|3,794
|
The New Jersey Legislature's District 6 covers parts of Burlington and Camden counties.
In the senate race, Democratic incumbent James Beach seeks reelection against Republican John Foley. Assembly Majority Leader Lou Greenwald and Assemblywoman Pamela Lampitt are running against Republican challengers Edwin Farmer and Richard Super.
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Democrat
|James Beach
|14,893
|Republican
|John Foley
|4,623
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winners
|Democrat
|Lou Greenwald
|14,989
|Democrat
|Pamela Lampitt
|14,738
|Republican
|Edwin Farmer
|4,475
|Republican
|Richard Super
|4,413
|
New Jersey's District 7 represents parts of Burlington County.
Democratic incumbent Troy Singleton faces Republican Michelle Arnold for the district's Senate seat. In the Assembly, Democrats Herb Conaway and Carol Murphy are seeking reelection to the against GOP candidates Douglas Dillon and Joseph Jesuelea.
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Democrat
|Troy Singleton
|Republican
|Michelle Arnold
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winners
|Democrat
|Herb Conaway
|Democrat
|Carol Murphy
|Republican
|Douglas Dillon
|Republican
|Joseph Jesuelea
|
District 9 of the New Jersey legislature covers parts of Atlantic, Burlington and Ocean counties.
Incumbent Republican Sen. Christopher Connors is running against Democratic challenger David T. Wright. And in the Assembly, Republican incumbents Brian Rumpf and DiAnne Gove seek reelection against Democratic candidates Alexis Jackson and Kristen Henninger Holland.
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winner
|Republican
|Christopher Connors
|4,629
|Democrat
|David T. Wright
|5,595
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Winners
|Republican
|Brian Rumpf
|4,585
|Republican
|DiAnne Gove
|4,556
|Democrat
|Alexis Jackson
|5,627
|Democrat
|Kristen Henninger Holland
|5,594
|