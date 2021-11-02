An at-a-glance recap of Tuesday's election results in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

All politics are local on Election Day this year. New Jersey voters are deciding on their next governor, in an election that pits Incumbent Phil Murphy against Republican Jack Ciattarelli, but they also are selecting candidates for the state senate and state assembly.

In Philadelphia, District Attorney Larry Krasner is running for reelection against Republican Chuck Peruto. After a contentious primary for Krasner, which the progressive prosecutor ultimately won easily, the general election has been very quiet with the incumbent declining to debate his opponent and Peruto not mounting much of a campaign otherwise.

There are also state and local judicial races in Pennsylvania.

In New Jersey and Pennsylvania, the polls are scheduled to be open until 8 p.m. As the votes are counted and the results become available, they will be added to the tables below.

Incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and former Republican state legislator Jack Ciattarelli square off Tuesday in New Jersey's 2021 gubernatorial election. Murphy is seeking to become the state's first Democratic governor to win a second term in more than 40 years. Ciattarelli is hoping to flip the governor's office back to GOP control after a four-year hiatus. Go here for more coverage of the New Jersey governor's race.

N.J. Governor: 5.47% of precincts reporting

Party Candidate Votes Winner Democrat Phil Murphy 175,901 Republican Jack Ciattarelli 117,650



Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner seeks a second term against Republican Chuck Peruto. Krasner's progressive reform agenda has been undermined by criticism about the surging gun violence in Philadelphia, but still he cruised to the Democratic nomination over Carlos Vega in the May primary and appears poised.to earn another four years in office. Go here for more coverage of the Philadelphia district attorney election.

Philadelphia District Attorney: 21.73% of precincts reporting

Party Candidate Votes Winner Democrat Larry Krasner 37,518 Republican Chuck Peruto 8,297



N.J. Legislature District 1

New Jersey's first legislative district represents parts of Atlantic and Cumberland counties, and all of Cape May County.

In the state senate, Republican Sen. Michael Testa Jr. is running for reelection against Democrat Yolanda Garcia-Balicki.

In the assembly, Republican incumbents Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan are running for reelection to the Assembly against Democratic challengers John Capizola Jr. and Julia L. Hankerson.

District 1 N.J. Senate: 0% of precincts reporting

Party Candidate Votes Winner Republican Michael Testa Jr. Democrat Yolanda Garcia-Balicki



District 1 N.J. Assembly: 0% of precincts reporting

Party Candidate Votes Winners Republican Erik Simonsen Republican Antwan McClellan Democrat John Capizola Jr. Democrat Julia L. Hankerson





N.J. Legislature District 3

New Jersey's third legislative district represents parts of Cumberland and Gloucester counties, and all of Salem County.

Senate president and longtime Democratic legislator Steve Sweeney is running against Republican candidate Edward Durr in the state senate race, and in the Assembly, Democratic incumbents John Burzichelli and Adam Taliaferro are seeking reelection against GOP challengers Bethanne Patrick and Beth Sawyer.

District 3 N.J. Senate: 3.77% of precincts reporting

Party Candidate Votes Winner Democrat Steve Sweeney 8,748 Republican Edward Durr 4,670



District 3 N.J. Assembly: 3.77% of precincts reporting

Party Candidate Votes Winners Democrat Adam Taliaferro 8,773 Democrat John Burzichelli 8,716 Republican Beth Sawyer 4,754 Republican Bethanne Patrick 4,670

N.J. Legislature District 4

Parts of Camden and Gloucester counties)

Democratic Sen. Fred Madden is facing Republican challenger Stephen Pakradooni Jr., and Assembly Democrats Paul Moriarty and Gabriela Mosquera are seeking reelection against GOP candidates Denise Gonzalez and Patricia Kline.

District 4 N.J. Senate: 4.7% of precincts reporting

Party Candidate Votes Winner Democrat Fred Madden 14,973 Republican Stephen Pakradooni Jr. 6,373



District 4 N.J. Assembly: 4.7% of precincts reporting

Party Candidate Votes Winners Democrat Gabriela Mosquera

14,246 Democrat Paul Moriarty

14,415 Republican Patricia Kline 6,746 Republican Denise Gonzalez 6,551

N.J. Legislature District 5

District 5 of the New Jersey Legislation covers parts of Camden and Gloucester counties.

Democratic Sen. Nilsa Cruz-Perez is running for reelection against Democrat-turned-Republican Clyde Cook. In the Assembly Republican challengers Sam DiMatteo and Sean Sepsey are looking to unseat Democratic incumbents William Moen Jr. and William Spearman.

District 5 N.J. Senate: 5.16% of precincts reporting

Party Candidate Votes Winner Democrat Nilsa Cruz-Perez 10,232 Republican Clyde Cook 3,841



District 5 N.J. Assembly: 0% of precincts reporting

Party Candidate Votes Winners Democrat William Moen Jr. 9,697 Democrat William Spearman 9,909 Republican Sam DiMatteo 3,909 Republican Sean Sepsey 3,794





N.J. Legislature District 6

The New Jersey Legislature's District 6 covers parts of Burlington and Camden counties.

In the senate race, Democratic incumbent James Beach seeks reelection against Republican John Foley. Assembly Majority Leader Lou Greenwald and Assemblywoman Pamela Lampitt are running against Republican challengers Edwin Farmer and Richard Super.

District 6 N.J. Senate: 0% of precincts reporting

Party Candidate Votes Winner Democrat James Beach 14,893 Republican John Foley 4,623



District 6 N.J. Assembly: 0% of precincts reporting

Party Candidate Votes Winners Democrat Lou Greenwald 14,989 Democrat Pamela Lampitt 14,738 Republican Edwin Farmer 4,475 Republican Richard Super 4,413





N.J. Legislature District 7

New Jersey's District 7 represents parts of Burlington County.

Democratic incumbent Troy Singleton faces Republican Michelle Arnold for the district's Senate seat. In the Assembly, Democrats Herb Conaway and Carol Murphy are seeking reelection to the against GOP candidates Douglas Dillon and Joseph Jesuelea.

District 7 N.J. Senate: 0% of precincts reporting

Party Candidate Votes Winner Democrat Troy Singleton Republican Michelle Arnold



District 7 N.J. Assembly: 0% of precincts reporting

Party Candidate Votes Winners Democrat Herb Conaway Democrat Carol Murphy Republican Douglas Dillon Republican Joseph Jesuelea



N.J. Legislature District 9

District 9 of the New Jersey legislature covers parts of Atlantic, Burlington and Ocean counties.

Incumbent Republican Sen. Christopher Connors is running against Democratic challenger David T. Wright. And in the Assembly, Republican incumbents Brian Rumpf and DiAnne Gove seek reelection against Democratic candidates Alexis Jackson and Kristen Henninger Holland.

District 9 N.J. Senate: 0% of precincts reporting

Party Candidate Votes Winner Republican Christopher Connors 4,629 Democrat David T. Wright 5,595



District 9 N.J. Assembly: 0% of precincts reporting