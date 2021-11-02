More News:

November 02, 2021

An at-a-glance recap of Tuesday's election results in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

The N.J. governor's race between Phil Murphy and Jack Ciattarelli and the Philadelphia D.A.'s contest between Larry Krasner and Chuck Peruto are the marquee races of Election Day

Voting signs hang outside the polling place at the Fishtown Recreation Center, 1235 E. Palmer Street, on Election Day, Nov. 2, 2021.

All politics are local on Election Day this year. New Jersey voters are deciding on their next governor, in an election that pits Incumbent Phil Murphy against Republican Jack Ciattarelli, but they also are selecting candidates for the state senate and state assembly.

In Philadelphia, District Attorney Larry Krasner is running for reelection against Republican Chuck Peruto. After a contentious primary for Krasner, which the progressive prosecutor ultimately won easily, the general election has been very quiet with the incumbent declining to debate his opponent and Peruto not mounting much of a campaign otherwise.

There are also state and local judicial races in Pennsylvania.

In New Jersey and Pennsylvania, the polls are scheduled to be open until 8 p.m. As the votes are counted and the results become available, they will be added to the tables below.

N.J. Gubernatorial Election: Phil Murphy vs. Jack Ciattarelli

Incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and former Republican state legislator Jack Ciattarelli square off Tuesday in New Jersey's 2021 gubernatorial election. Murphy is seeking to become the state's first Democratic governor to win a second term in more than 40 years. Ciattarelli is hoping to flip the governor's office back to GOP control after a four-year hiatus. Go here for more coverage of the New Jersey governor's race.

N.J. Governor: 5.47% of precincts reporting

Party Candidate Votes Winner 
Democrat Phil Murphy 175,901 
Republican Jack Ciattarelli117,650

Philadelphia D.A.: Larry Krasner vs. Chuck Peruto

Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner seeks a second term against Republican Chuck Peruto. Krasner's progressive reform agenda has been undermined by criticism about the surging gun violence in Philadelphia, but still he cruised to the Democratic nomination over Carlos Vega in the May primary and appears poised.to earn another four years in office. Go here for more coverage of the Philadelphia district attorney election.

Philadelphia District Attorney: 21.73% of precincts reporting

Party Candidate Votes Winner 
Democrat Larry Krasner 37,518 
Republican Chuck Peruto8,297

N.J. Legislature District 1

New Jersey's first legislative district represents parts of Atlantic and Cumberland counties, and all of Cape May County.

In the state senate, Republican Sen. Michael Testa Jr. is running for reelection against Democrat Yolanda Garcia-Balicki.

In the assembly, Republican incumbents Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan are running for reelection to the Assembly against Democratic challengers John Capizola Jr. and Julia L. Hankerson.

District 1 N.J. Senate: 0% of precincts reporting

Party Candidate Votes Winner 
Republican  Michael Testa Jr.  
Democrat Yolanda Garcia-Balicki   

District 1 N.J. Assembly: 0% of precincts reporting

Party Candidate Votes Winners 
Republican Erik Simonsen   
RepublicanAntwan McClellan   
DemocratJohn Capizola Jr.   
Democrat Julia L. Hankerson   

N.J. Legislature District 3

New Jersey's third legislative district represents parts of Cumberland and Gloucester counties, and all of Salem County.

Senate president and longtime Democratic legislator Steve Sweeney is running against Republican candidate Edward Durr in the state senate race, and in the Assembly, Democratic incumbents John Burzichelli and Adam Taliaferro are seeking reelection against GOP challengers Bethanne Patrick and Beth Sawyer.

District 3 N.J. Senate: 3.77% of precincts reporting

Party Candidate Votes Winner 
Democrat Steve Sweeney 8,748  
Republican Edward Durr 4,670 

District 3 N.J. Assembly: 3.77% of precincts reporting

Party Candidate Votes Winners 
Democrat Adam Taliaferro 8,773  
Democrat John Burzichelli8,716 
Republican   Beth Sawyer 4,754 
Republican Bethanne Patrick4,670 

N.J. Legislature District 4

Parts of Camden and Gloucester counties)

Democratic Sen. Fred Madden is facing Republican challenger Stephen Pakradooni Jr., and Assembly Democrats Paul Moriarty and Gabriela Mosquera are seeking reelection against GOP candidates Denise Gonzalez and Patricia Kline.

District 4 N.J. Senate: 4.7% of precincts reporting

Party Candidate Votes Winner 
 DemocratFred Madden 14,973 
 Republican Stephen Pakradooni Jr.6,373 

District 4 N.J. Assembly: 4.7% of precincts reporting

Party Candidate Votes Winners 
DemocratGabriela Mosquera
14,246  
Democrat Paul Moriarty
14,415 
Republican Patricia Kline6,746 
Republican Denise Gonzalez 6,551 

N.J. Legislature District 5

District 5 of the New Jersey Legislation covers parts of Camden and Gloucester counties.

Democratic Sen. Nilsa Cruz-Perez is running for reelection against Democrat-turned-Republican Clyde Cook. In the Assembly Republican challengers Sam DiMatteo and Sean Sepsey are looking to unseat Democratic incumbents William Moen Jr. and William Spearman.

District 5 N.J. Senate: 5.16% of precincts reporting

Party Candidate Votes Winner 
Democrat Nilsa Cruz-Perez 10,232 
 RepublicanClyde Cook 3,841 

District 5 N.J. Assembly: 0% of precincts reporting

Party Candidate Votes Winners 
 DemocratWilliam Moen Jr. 9,697 
 DemocratWilliam Spearman 9,909 
RepublicanSam DiMatteo 3,909 
RepublicanSean Sepsey3,794 

N.J. Legislature District 6

The New Jersey Legislature's District 6 covers parts of Burlington and Camden counties.

In the senate race, Democratic incumbent James Beach seeks reelection against Republican John Foley. Assembly Majority Leader Lou Greenwald and Assemblywoman Pamela Lampitt are running against Republican challengers Edwin Farmer and Richard Super.

District 6 N.J. Senate: 0% of precincts reporting

Party Candidate Votes Winner 
Democrat James Beach 14,893  
Republican John Foley4,623  

District 6 N.J. Assembly: 0% of precincts reporting

Party Candidate Votes Winners 
DemocratLou Greenwald 14,989  
DemocratPamela Lampitt 14,738  
Republican Edwin Farmer  4,475 
RepublicanRichard Super4,413  

N.J. Legislature District 7

New Jersey's District 7 represents parts of Burlington County.

Democratic incumbent Troy Singleton faces Republican Michelle Arnold for the district's Senate seat. In the Assembly, Democrats Herb Conaway and Carol Murphy are seeking reelection to the against GOP candidates Douglas Dillon and Joseph Jesuelea.

District 7 N.J. Senate: 0% of precincts reporting

Party Candidate Votes Winner 
Democrat  Troy Singleton  
Republican  Michelle Arnold  

District 7 N.J. Assembly: 0% of precincts reporting

Party Candidate Votes Winners 
Democrat Herb Conaway   
Democrat Carol Murphy   
Republican Douglas Dillon   
RepublicanJoseph Jesuelea  

N.J. Legislature District 9

District 9 of the New Jersey legislature covers parts of Atlantic, Burlington and Ocean counties.

Incumbent Republican Sen. Christopher Connors is running against Democratic challenger David T. Wright. And in the Assembly, Republican incumbents Brian Rumpf and DiAnne Gove seek reelection against Democratic candidates Alexis Jackson and Kristen Henninger Holland.

District 9 N.J. Senate: 0% of precincts reporting

Party Candidate Votes Winner 
Republican Christopher Connors 4,629  
Democrat David T. Wright  5,595 

District 9 N.J. Assembly: 0% of precincts reporting

Party Candidate Votes Winners 
Republican Brian Rumpf 4,585  
RepublicanDiAnne Gove  4,556 
DemocratAlexis Jackson 5,627  
DemocratKristen Henninger Holland 5,594  

PhillyVoice Staff

