Voters head to polls for New Jersey's gubernatorial election between Phil Murphy, Jack Ciattarelli

Voters went to the polls Tuesday in New Jersey, where incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy is facing off against Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli in the state's 2021 gubernatorial election.

Murphy is trying to become the first Democratic governor to win re-election to Trenton in more than 40 years. The last Democratic to be elected to a second term in office was Gov. Brendan Byrne in 1977.

N.J. GUBERNATORIAL ELECTION

Phil Murphy: 186,114 votes (57.9%)

Jack Ciattarelli: 132,354 votes (41.2%)

389 of 6348 precincts reporting

The most recent polls for the New Jersey governor's race have had Murphy leading Ciattarelli by an average of 7.8 points. Polling data for the race has consistently put Murphy in the lead with a margin in his favor ranging between 6 and 13 points since Ciattarelli won the Republican primary.

The main issues Murphy and Ciattarelli grappled over during the campaign include Murphy's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, education funding, New Jersey's economy and the role of former President Donald Trump.

Murphy, 64, has focused his campaign around "moving forward" with a "stronger, fairer" New Jersey. His running mate is Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver. The Middletown, Monmouth County resident was first elected in 2017 by defeating former Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno.

Ciattarelli is hoping to flip the governor's office back to GOP control. The 59-year-old Ciattarelli won New Jersey's Republican gubernatorial primary in June, beating out three other candidates for the right to face Murphy in the general election. This is Ciattarelli's second campaign for governor; he lost in the 2017 Republican primary to Guadagno.

If elected, Ciattarelli is promising to "fix New Jersey," and his running mate is former GOP state legislator and longtime Philly TV news reporter Diane Allen.

Ciattarelli served as a state legislator in the New Jersey General Assembly, where he represented the 16th District from 2011-2018. His district covered parts of Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex and Somerset counties.

A native and resident of Somerset County in Central Jersey, Ciattarelli got his start in politics on Raritan Borough Council from 1990-1995. He then rose to countywide office in 2007 when he was elected as a Somerset County freeholder.

Ciattarelli also previously worked as an accountant and later was the owner and publisher of Galen Publishing, a medical publishing company.