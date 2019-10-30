More Culture:

October 30, 2019

Egg Harbor family's extremely tiny home featured on 'Rachael Ray Show'

The five-member Riddle family shares 320 square feet, and doesn't pay a mortgage

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Architecture
Egg Harbor tiny house Tiny Vikings/YouTube

New Jersey residents Andrew and Amanda Riddle live in a wildly tiny home with their three children in Egg Harbor Township.

If you sometimes think your narrow Philly rowhome is too cramped, imagine living with four other people in a house that measures 32 feet by 10 feet.

It sounds like a Fear Factor scenario, but it's an everyday reality for New Jersey residents Andrew and Amanda Riddle, who live in a wildly tiny home with their three children in Egg Harbor Township.

MORE CULTURE: Kevin Hart, post-crash: 'I'm thankful for simply still being here'

The family's extraordinary living situation is so unique, it was featured on "The Rachael Ray Show" on Wednesday in a deep dive into tiny homes. The segment aired Wednesday afternoon during the show's 2 p.m. slot, and you can watch it below:

A show producer reached out to the couple after stumbling upon their budding internet presence — and their newfound tiny home construction business — according to NJ.com.

The Riddles have a sparsely-populated YouTube channel called "Tiny Vikings," which currently has just three videos uploaded, including a 10-minute breakdown of their unlikely home:

The family also launched a tiny home construction business earlier this year, called Team Tiny House, which they told NJ.com will ideally allow other families to live a mortgage-free life.

Once renters in Ocean City, the Riddles said they decided to downsize from a more traditional house in order to eschew paying a mortgage, and also to strike a better work-life balance.

We'll see how they feel about the living situation once the kids grow up.

MORE NEWS: Primark is opening a storefront in Fashion District Philadelphia

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Television Architecture Egg Harbor Township New Jersey Internet Videos Tiny Houses Homes

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Grading the Eagles at the trade deadline and looking at moves they can still make
Howie-Roseman-Eagles_103019_usat

Business

Philadelphia Soul, five other Arena Football League teams reportedly suspend local operations
Philadelphia Soul suspend operations

Opioids

Philadelphia saved billions of dollars with syringe exchange programs, study says
Syringe needle exchanges Philadelphia

Eagles

Eagles vs. Bears: Five matchups to watch
103019MitchellTrubisky

Entertainment

Kate Winslet to film HBO's 'Mare of Easttown' in Philly suburbs
1029_kate winslet

Arts & Culture

Megan Twohey to headline 18th annual First Person Story Arts Festival
Megan Twohey to headline 18th annual First Person Story Arts Festival

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved