More Health:

January 30, 2018

Einstein orthopedic surgeon goes to the mat for young athletes

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor
Health Stories The Doctor Is Out
The Doctor is Out, Dr. Brett Sweitzer Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Dr. Brett Sweitzer, head coach of the Warriors Wrestling Club, demonstrates how to perform a headlock with coach John Ellis during a practice last week at Keith Valley Middle School in Horsham, Montgomery County.

Wrestling has been in Brett Sweitzer’s blood since he was young, and for him the sport is about so much more than just taking down an opponent.

As an orthopedic surgeon affiliated with Einstein Healthcare Network, and a husband and father of four, lessons learned on the mat have influenced his life in so many ways.

He first started competing in grade school in the Harrisburg area and then continued to hit the mat in middle school and high school when his family moved to Boulder, Colorado. And he wrestled his first year at Brown University, before refocusing on academics and pre-medicine.


  • In our "The Doctor Is Out" feature, PhillyVoice highlights the out-of-office pursuits of Philadelphia-area doctors, nurses and medical professionals. Cool hobbies. Amazing feats. Inspiring charity or volunteer work. 
  • Know a health professional with a great side story? Send us a tip via email.

His passion for the sport never left him though. He wrestled again at an open tournament his first year at Temple University Medical School and today he coaches in the Hatboro-Horsham Warriors program in Horsham, Montgomery County, where he lives.

A FAMILY AFFAIR

Sweitzer's two sons, now 8 and 10, were instrumental in getting him back into the sport he loves so much. When the boys started to show some interest in wrestling about five years ago, after watching a Hatboro-Horsham Warriors meet, Sweitzer had them go out for the team. A few practices later, he was a coach and has been ever since.

“Once my sons were interested and I had the chance to coach, I took advantage of it," he said. "Besides the coaching, it is actually great exercise for me. I get in there with the kids and do everything they are doing.”

The Warriors league goes from October to March, but Sweitzer has kids that are practicing and competing almost year-round. Practices during the week prepare the athletes for weekend meets and tournaments.

“It keeps us busy,” he said. “With four kids who are very active in sports, I guess my wife and I thrive on chaos ... Often times I am hurrying home from the office or the ER, grabbing a quick bite to eat and off to practice we go.”

Sweitzer, 40, says he could talk about wrestling all day long, and loves how in many ways it is both an individual and team sport.

“It is a very unique sport in that you are out there one-on-one. No one else can help you so it is extremely satisfying when you win. However, at the same time I always tell my kids that it is the ultimate team sport because their wrestling teammates are, by far, their best friends. They are always together, working so hard and making each other better in practice.”

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Dr. Brett Sweitzer, an orthopedic surgeon affiliated with the Einstein Healthcare Network, teaches the ankle pick move during wrestling practice at Keith Valley Middle School in Horsham. “It teaches mental toughness,” he says. “There are so many lessons to learn from wrestling.”

BUILDING LIFE SKILLS

For Sweitzer, wrestling played a huge part in building important traits that he uses both as a physician and a parent.

“It teaches you how to deal with failure, how to push yourself further than you thought you could be pushed, how to respect your adversaries, and how to value exercise and eating right," he said. "It teaches mental toughness. There are so many lessons to learn from wrestling.”

And now that he is a coach, he is instilling these qualities in his team.

“A lot of what we are focusing on with the youth program is exercise and pushing themselves a little bit, so we do a lot of pushups and planks and walking on your hands, agility type of stuff that is not specific to wrestling but is good for building strength and coordination,” he said.

In his competing days, he was always a pinner so he loves to teach the kids different pinning combinations. He added that the half-nelson, a simple but effective move, is usually one of the first they learn and one of his favorites.

“You just have to break the moves down in language they understand, and take it one step at a time. You don’t want them to learn bad technique. Safety is always number one, then having fun and the wrestling kind of comes after that.”

Sweitzer added that while wrestling has taught him valuable lessons he uses every day as an orthopedic surgeon, his medical training has also helped him with coaching.

“One of my mentors always said there are three keys to success in life: good communication, attention to detail, and effective multitasking," he said. "I have tried to embody each of these things at work, at home with my wife and kids, and when coaching.”

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Health Stories The Doctor Is Out Philadelphia Hospitals Einstein Medical Center

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: Phillies (barely) hanging on to Top 10 spot
Bryce-Harper-Phillies_050719_usat

Social Media

Rep. Brian Sims films himself yelling at anti-abortion demonstrator at Planned Parenthood
0507_Brian Sims Planned Parenthood

Eagles

Preseason All-NFC East team: Offense edition
050719CarsonWentzDakPrescott

Illness

The diseases transferable between humans and animals the CDC is most concerned about
Pig Hog Farm Animals 04222019

Lawsuits

Philly man’s lawsuit over racial slur by Domino’s employee denied by Pa. court
Domino's Pizza

Restaurants

Zahav named best restaurant in country by James Beard Foundation
Zahav James Beard

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved