More Culture:

May 08, 2019

Philly restaurant's shrimp tacos named among top 75 in United States

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Tacos
Shrimp taco el vez El Vez/Facebook

Shrimp tacos at El Vez in Center City Philadelphia are among the best in the United States, according to a 2019 ranking.

Cinco de Mayo has come and gone, but there genuinely is no bad day for tacos.

One of Philadelphia's top contemporary Mexican restaurants, El Vez, just earned a high mark for its signature shrimp taco.

The Daily Meal compiled a list of the top 75 individual tacos in the country, hunting down not just the best Mexican restaurants, but the best dishes those places serve.

"In order to assemble our ranking, we started by compiling a list of several hundred of America's best taco joints and their most sought-after individual taco, with the aid of online review sites and local publications, and then narrowed down the playing field to the top 75," the editors explained.

El Vez made the list at No. 37 for its shrimp taco, which includes avocado, cotija cheese, salsa de arbol. There are also specials that vary up the ingredients from time to time. 

Restaurateur Stephen Starr knows what people love to eat, and at El Vez he’s bringing top-notch Mexican food to the hungry Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, masses. An order of the tacos al carbon is enough to feed two, and the grilled shrimp is the way to go; it’s a masterpiece. Homemade flour tortillas get filled with slightly spicy and super flavorful shrimp that are hot off the grill, and you can customize how much poblano pepper, pico de gallo, guacamole and queso fresco you want to add.

El Vez opened at 121 S. 13th St. in Philadelphia in 2004, offering what Starr describes as "the embodiment of Mex-Eclectic spirit." The restaurant's success led to the opening of a New York City location in 2014.

Two other regional restaurants also made The Daily Meal's list: El Pique in Wilmington came in at No. 62 for its lamb birria taco and Pancho's Mexican Taquería in Atlantic City ranked No. 14 for its chivo — slow-roasted and shredded goat.

"In order to stand apart from the pack, these tacos had to have clean, vibrant and varied flavors, with each component good enough to stand on its own," The Daily Meal said. "A perfect taco is balanced, and isn’t loaded down by superfluous add-ons."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Tacos Philadelphia Center City El Vez Mexican Food

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: Phillies (barely) hanging on to Top 10 spot
Bryce-Harper-Phillies_050719_usat

Social Media

Rep. Brian Sims films himself yelling at anti-abortion demonstrator at Planned Parenthood
0507_Brian Sims Planned Parenthood

Eagles

Preseason All-NFC East team: Offense edition
050719CarsonWentzDakPrescott

Illness

The diseases transferable between humans and animals the CDC is most concerned about
Pig Hog Farm Animals 04222019

Lawsuits

Philly man’s lawsuit over racial slur by Domino’s employee denied by Pa. court
Domino's Pizza

Restaurants

Zahav named best restaurant in country by James Beard Foundation
Zahav James Beard

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved