More Culture:

May 23, 2019

Ellen DeGeneres plans Phillies fan event at Citizens Bank Park next week

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies Contests
Carroll - New at Citizens Bank Park for 2019 Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The newly-refurbished 19-foot high Liberty Bell, originally at Veteran's Stadium, was installed outside the third base gate at Citizen's Bank Park.

Ellen DeGeneres is on the lookout for Philadelphia Phillies fans. 

The daytime TV host is planning to send her team to Philadelphia next Wednesday when the Phillies take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park.

"Are you a fan who lives in the Philadelphia area, and could use help from Ellen?" the show's producers asked. "We want to hear your story! Share your personal story of why you think you deserve financial help, a new car and more! Tell us your story."

The show's website provides a link where fans can fill out a form and share something about themselves that stands out. There's no specific guidelines for the contest, but it probably wouldn't hurt if your story has something to do with the Phillies.

In March 2017, DeGeneres sent her crew to Center City, drawing hundreds of fans to 17th and Walnut streets for a mystery event. It turned out to be a contest that involved $15,000 in giveaways.

If you're planning to attend the Phillies game on May 29, you might as well try your luck with this contest. You could just find yourself behind the wheel of a new car.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies Contests Philadelphia Ellen DeGeneres Citizens Bank Park

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: Is the Eagles' 2019 roster better than their Super Bowl roster in 2017?
052319NickFoles

Courts

Philly District Attorney files appeal for new trial and judge for Meek Mill case
Meek Mill appeal Krasner

Television

Jason Segel spotted in Philly ahead of shooting AMC anthology series here
Jason Segel Philadelphia AMC

Eagles

5 Eagles breakout candidates in 2019
052219DallasGoedert

Review

Movie review: 'Aladdin' remake mostly succeeds- except for Will Smith
Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott in Aladdin

Addiction

Penn Medicine drastically cuts opioid prescriptions for some cancer patients
Carroll - The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved