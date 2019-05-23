Ellen DeGeneres plans Phillies fan event at Citizens Bank Park next week

Ellen DeGeneres is on the lookout for Philadelphia Phillies fans.

The daytime TV host is planning to send her team to Philadelphia next Wednesday when the Phillies take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park.

"Are you a fan who lives in the Philadelphia area, and could use help from Ellen?" the show's producers asked. "We want to hear your story! Share your personal story of why you think you deserve financial help, a new car and more! Tell us your story."

The show's website provides a link where fans can fill out a form and share something about themselves that stands out. There's no specific guidelines for the contest, but it probably wouldn't hurt if your story has something to do with the Phillies.

In March 2017, DeGeneres sent her crew to Center City, drawing hundreds of fans to 17th and Walnut streets for a mystery event. It turned out to be a contest that involved $15,000 in giveaways.

If you're planning to attend the Phillies game on May 29, you might as well try your luck with this contest. You could just find yourself behind the wheel of a new car.