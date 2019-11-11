Elmwood Park Zoo's holiday attraction Wild Lights returns for second season

Elmwood Park Zoo in Montgomery County is bringing back its holiday attraction, Wild Lights, for a second season.

On select evenings beginning Friday, Nov. 22, millions of lights will shine throughout the zoo's 16 acres.

Guests can stroll through the zoo after hours and view the dazzling Snowflake Central, Rainbow Runway and Wonder Way Christmas Tree. Families also will want to visit Santa for photos.

While details haven't been posted yet, guests can expect holiday music, live entertainment, character appearances and animal encounters each Wild Lights evening.

In addition, guests can purchase tickets to ride on the vintage carousel or miniature train, and buy seasonal food and drinks, like hot chocolate.

Wild Lights will run 5 to 9 p.m. on select dates through Sunday, Jan. 5. Tickets are $14 for adults and $9 for children ages 3 to 12. Zoo members receive a discount.

On Friday, Dec. 13, and Friday, Dec. 20, the 21-plus crowd can enjoy unlimited beer samples while walking through the holiday attraction. Tickets are $40, or $35 for zoo members.

Select dates between Friday, Nov. 22, and Sunday, Jan. 5

5-9 p.m. | $14 for adults, $9 for children

Elmwood Park Zoo

1661 Harding Blvd, Norristown, PA 19401

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.