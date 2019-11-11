More Events:

November 11, 2019

Elmwood Park Zoo's holiday attraction Wild Lights returns for second season

Millions of lights will transform the zoo in Montgomery County

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Elmwood Park Zoo Wild Lights Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Wild Lights at Elmwood Park Zoo will take place on select evenings from Nov. 22 through Jan. 5.

Elmwood Park Zoo in Montgomery County is bringing back its holiday attraction, Wild Lights, for a second season.

On select evenings beginning Friday, Nov. 22, millions of lights will shine throughout the zoo's 16 acres.

RELATED: Philadelphia Zoo announces nighttime holiday light experience | Marvel at tens of thousands of twinkling lights at Grand Illumination Celebration

Guests can stroll through the zoo after hours and view the dazzling Snowflake Central, Rainbow Runway and Wonder Way Christmas Tree. Families also will want to visit Santa for photos.

While details haven't been posted yet, guests can expect holiday music, live entertainment, character appearances and animal encounters each Wild Lights evening.

In addition, guests can purchase tickets to ride on the vintage carousel or miniature train, and buy seasonal food and drinks, like hot chocolate.

Wild Lights will run 5 to 9 p.m. on select dates through Sunday, Jan. 5. Tickets are $14 for adults and $9 for children ages 3 to 12. Zoo members receive a discount.

On Friday, Dec. 13, and Friday, Dec. 20, the 21-plus crowd can enjoy unlimited beer samples while walking through the holiday attraction. Tickets are $40, or $35 for zoo members.

Wild Lights

Select dates between Friday, Nov. 22, and Sunday, Jan. 5
5-9 p.m. | $14 for adults, $9 for children
Elmwood Park Zoo
1661 Harding Blvd, Norristown, PA 19401

Sinead Cummings
