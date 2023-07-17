More Health:

July 17, 2023

Number of children hospitalized after ingesting marijuana has spiked in recent years, likely due to edibles

ER visits surged during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from the CDC

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Marijuana
Marijuana Edibles CDC Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press/Imagn Content Services

ER visits for children sick from ingesting marijuana has surged since 2019, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pictured are marijuana gummies, often the cause of such hospitalizations, on display at a dispensary in Detroit, Michigan.

Emergency department visits among children and teenagers sickened after ingesting marijuana have surged since 2019, the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. 

The cannabis-related ER visits started to increase when states began legalizing recreational marijuana in 2012, according to findings published last week. The visits spiked again in 2019 and through the first two years of the pandemic, with more than 500,000 incidents reported among people under 25 years old. 

Though 90% of those ER visits involved people between the ages of 15 and 24, kids under 11 experienced a 214% increase in cannabis-related ER visitsThese findings are consistent with recent data from the National Poison Data System, which found that incidents of kids under 6 years old ingesting edible cannabis increased by 1,325% between 2017 and 2021.

"It would be an unusual week if we're not seeing a child presenting to our emergency room with side effects from cannabis ingestion," Dr. Caleb Ward, a pediatric emergency care physician at Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., told NBC News. "Many homes in the United States now have edible cannabis products in them. They see products that look like candies or brownies, sometimes in cartoon packaging, and they're ingesting them not because they want a cannabis product, but because it looks fun."

The CDC recommends that adults store marijuana and other cannabis products safely away from children and teens in order to reduce accidental ingestions. Communities and schools can implement substance use prevention programs aimed at raising awareness of the potential dangers associated with youth marijuana consumption and ward against products that use cartoonish, colorful packaging. 

Some experts believe that the increase in marijuana use among young people is due to the proliferation of vapes and edibles. While teens may believe that edibles are less dangerous than smoking marijuana, they pose their own set of risks, including overdose, Time reported. 

The potency of marijuana has also been on the rise over the last several decades, which may contribute to the rise in ER visits and hospitalizations, according to American Addiction Centers

"Marijuana is readily accessible, in multiple forms, whether at a store, from a friend or relative, or online," Dr. Alok Patel, a pediatrician at Stanford Children's Health, told ABC News in December. "These are important conversations that need to happen alongside conversations about legalizing marijuana. While it's true that other substances are far more dangerous when ingested, this doesn't mean that marijuana is harmless... We still have a lot to learn about the long-term effects of marijuana use in the developing adolescent brain." 

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration found that 18.7% of people ages 12 and older used marijuana in 2021. Previous research has found that those who use recreational marijuana are more likely to be hospitalized or need emergency care than those who do not, and that marijuana use among young people is associated with mood disorders, suicidal thoughts and self-harm. 

The CDC's new report showed that girls were hospitalized at a higher rate than boys, with the CDC noting that girls may have been more likely to use cannabis to relieve pandemic-related stress than boys. 

The American Academy of Pediatrics has issued guidelines for parents and caregivers in order to help them understand the uptick in marijuana use among young people and the impact it can have on young brains and bodies. In particular, the AAP notes that cannabis use in adolescence and early adulthood can cause difficulty thinking, issues with problem-solving, problems with memory and learning, poor physical coordination and reaction time and difficulty focusing. 

Studies have found that marijuana use can impact academic performance, and that those who use marijuana are more likely to leave school early without obtaining a degree or diploma. Cannabis can also irritate the lining of the mouth, throat and lungs, which can trigger bronchitis and cause coughing and mucus production that can impair sleep. 

Parents should be concerned about potential marijuana use in kids and teens if their child suddenly loses interest in long-standing hobbies, has slipping grades, spends less time with friends and family and more time alone, has a dramatic change in personality, comes home with bloodshot eyes or buys items with pro-marijuana messages, according to experts at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Marijuana Philadelphia Substance Abuse CDC Cannabis Health News Weed Prevention Study Findings

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Dad and son playing with construction toy

Five ways to keep your child’s mind active during the summer
Limited - Temple Robotics Main Image

With Temple Health’s advanced robotic technologies, spine surgeons can do more procedures using gentler approaches

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Freight train derails in Whitemarsh Township prompting precautionary evacuations
Trail Derailment Montgomery County

Development

3.0 University Place will solidify Philadelphia’s standing as a top city for the life sciences industry to call home
Limited - University Place Main

Eagles

Reviewing Howie Roseman's 17 training camp trades since he reassumed GM duties in 2016
041123HowieRoseman

History

The creation of the atomic bomb hinged on a Philly physicist
Robert Serber

Entertainment

Mt. Joy to play two homecoming shows at the Mann Center next month
mt joy philadelphia

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved