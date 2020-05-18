More Health:

May 18, 2020

Everlywell gets FDA approval to sell at-home COVID-19 test kits

The collection kit will be available later this month

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News COVID-19
Everlywell COVID-19 home collection kit Courtesy/Everlywell

The FDA has approved an at-home COVID-19 testing kit developed by Everlywell, a digital health company. The $109 kits will be available later in May.

An at-home COVID-19 kit developed by Everlywell has been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the digital health company announced Monday. 

This marks the first emergency use authorization the FDA has given to a company that isn't a laboratory or diagnostic manufacturer. Everlywell connects people and organizations with laboratory testing instead of solely working with a specific laboratory.

The collection kit uses a short nasal swab to test for the coronavirus. It also includes a digital screening questionnaire reviewed by a healthcare provider and instructions on how to safely ship the sample to the lab for testing.  

Digital results will be available within 48 hours of the sample being received by the lab. All results are reviewed by an independent physician. Anyone who tests positive will receive a telehealth consult and the test results will be reported to the appropriate federal and local public health agencies.

"We appreciate the FDA's close partnership and guidance in issuing this authorization, which is the first EUA for a digital health company such as Everlywell," Dr. Frank Ong, chief medical and scientific officer at Everlywell, said in a statement. "Working with a growing number of authorized laboratories over time enables Everlywell to scale COVID-19 testing for Americans where they need it most – in their homes."

The at-home test kits will be available later this month.

Everlywell initially plans to use at least two CLIA-certified high-complexity partner laboratories to process tests. The labs have received FDA authorization for COVID-19 diagnostic tests that can be used with the samples collected using the Everlywell kit. The company intends to add more lab partners later.

Everlywell officials said the test kit will be offered at no profit to the company. The $109 price covers the costs, including overnight shipping and lab processing fees. Patients can submit a claim to their insurance company for reimbursement, but coverage will depend on an individual insurance plan.

The FDA also has authorized two other COVID-19 diagnostic tests that use at-home specimen collection. 

One uses a sample collected from the patient's nose via a nasal swab and transported in saline. The other test, developed by Rutgers University, allows patients to take their own saliva sample and test it at home. 

The FDA continues to be concerned about the proliferation of at-home COVID-19 testing that hasn't received proper vetting.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News COVID-19 Philadelphia Coronavirus Testing

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Three free agents who make sense for Eagles — and one who no longer does
Jadeveon-clowney_051820_usat

Business

Fishing charters and watercraft rentals permitted to resume in New Jersey
Fishing boats new jersey

Healthy Eating

Coronavirus diets: What's behind the urge to eat like kids?
Coronavirus Diet

Eagles

10 players the Eagles can least afford to lose to injury
051820CarsonWentz

Business

Mad River Manyunk, Farmicia in Old City to close as result of coronavirus crisis
Mad River Manayunk

Arts & Culture

Museum of the American Revolution enhances its free virtual tour
Museum of the American Revolution virtual tour

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved