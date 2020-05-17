More Health:

May 17, 2020

Five daily tips to help people in early addiction recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Coronavirus
Addiction recovery COVID-19 Toimetaja tõlkebüroo/via Unsplash

The COVID-19 pandemic is a challenging time for those in the early stages of addiction recovery.

The coronavirus outbreak has had a unique impact on every resident of the Philadelphia region. With stay-at-home orders and bans on all gatherings in place, people have resorted to social distancing and quarantining to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 for the last two months.

The pandemic is having a significant impact on people with a substance use disorder who are in the early stages of addiction recovery, says author and motivational speaker Eric Gremminger. A recovering addict himself, Gremminger has been sober since August 2010 following a release from jail for “another DUI conviction” and realized that he had to turn his life around while sitting on a bench outside City Hall in Philadelphia.

Gremminger, who is a native of Kennett Square, Chester County and a current resident of Fishtown, said that stress is the primary indication of relapse for a person with a substance use disorder. He also said that times of crisis and social separation—like the COVID-19 outbreak—are when strategies for reducing risks of relapse are of most importance.

People in the early steps of addiction recovery depend upon the support of peers and groups to stay sober, and those support measures are threatened during a quarantine, Gremminger said. That stress only multiplies when one is unable to work and struggles to make ends meet financially, as well as being isolated in a home with a family that doesn’t understand the needs of someone in addiction recovery. 

Negative self-talk and constant thinking about the benefits of drug use are the first steps towards relapse—even before a drink or drug is picked up, Gremminger said.

But Gremminger has provided guidance to help prevent a relapse of people overcoming a substance use disorder during the coronavirus outbreak. Here are his five daily tips to help those in early addiction recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic and how they can navigate these times and become stronger.

  1. Control your content: While it’s important to remain informed about the COVID-19 pandemic, Gremminger says that it’s not necessary to be inundated with negative information all day. He encourages people to stay informed by reading news from credibly-sourced outlets once a day in the morning and limit time on social media. He also recommends starting the day on a positive note with something inspirational or motivational to read or listen.
  2. Stay Connected: The opposite of addiction is connection, Gremminger says. Gemminger said one of the positives of the pandemic is that he has connected more with his family. He encourages those in addiction recovery who are alone to check in with their families once a week, reach out to people in their network on a daily basis, and attend virtual meetings. For those who are at home with family, Gremminger encourages having meaningful conversations and preparing meals together.
  3. Move Your Body: In-home exercises—such as yoga—and one long walk per day outside will help keep spirits up, Gremminger says.
  4. Focus on the good: Gremminger recommends making a gratitude list daily and using journaling time to capture one’s experiences during the pandemic. He says that putting pen to paper is a great way to release negative emotions, get one’s thoughts out of his or her head, and reflect back at how far one has come in their recovery. It’s a productive way to expend energy by getting one’s thoughts, feelings, and emotions out of his or her head, Gremminger said.
  5. Stay Centered: Gremminger recommends a 10-minute guided meditation every day because being mindful and focusing on one’s breathing is a strong stress reliever. 

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Coronavirus Philadelphia Addiction Kennett Square Fishtown COVID-19 Addicts Recovery Chester County

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: How many NFL quarterbacks would you take over Carson Wentz?
051420CarsonWentzRussellWilson

Business

Philly releases list of businesses benefitting from COVID-19 relief fund
COVID-19 Relief List

Illness

Philly surpasses 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 as city forms recovery office
Philly 1000 Deaths

Eagles

What they're saying: The NFL schedule has been screwing over the Eagles for a decade
112_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

The Simpsons

Thinking of binging The Simpsons? Try these 3 episodes first
Bart Simpson Sells His Soul

Entertainment

Sly Fox Brewing's annual goat races to become virtual event
Sly Fox Brewing goat races

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved