More Culture:

October 31, 2023

Think you have a good name for a beer? Evil Genius wants to hear it

The craft brewer is holding a contest to determine what its next drink will be called. The winner gets a $500 gift card

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beer
Evil Genius contest Provided Image/Kory Aversa PR/ Evil Genius Beer Co.

Evil Genius Beer Co. is asking people to submit possible names for its next beer. The winner will receive a $500 gift card to the Philadelphia craft brewer's taproom in Fishtown.

Evil Genius has been known to get creative with its beer names throughout its 12 years in the craft brewing industry. Among them: "Stacy's Mom," "There's No Crying In Baseball" and "Purple Monkey Dishwasher." 

For its next beer, the Philadelphia brewer is asking beer lovers to come up with a name.

MORE: Herr's latest Flavored by Philly chip contest seeks submissions

Names can be submitted for consideration by replying to the social media posts Evil Genius has made about the contest on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter). The contest is open through midnight Friday. On Monday, Evil Genius will narrow the possibilities to five names to be included in a social media poll. 

Among the names submitted so far: "I wanted to name a beer and all I got was this cool can," "Saison Desist," "Brotherly Shove" and "ExtraBEERestrial." 

The style of beer has yet not been determined. The beer will be packaged in cans to be sold by retailers in Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia in June.

The contest winner also will receive a $500 gift card to the Evil Genius taproom at 1727 N. Front St. in Fishtown. There is no limit on name submissions; however, if a name is repeated, the first person to suggest it will win. 

"Nostalgia is at the very core of what we do," Evil Genius Marketing Manager Ryan Keller said. "We want to make sure that with every sip, you're not just tasting a damn good beer but also evoking positive memories along with it. Pair those two together, and each time you crack open a can, it's a drinking experience unlike any other. We want to give our consumers the chance to make that happen for themselves and get directly involved in the process with this contest."

Evil Genius Beer Co. was started in 2011 by Luke Bowen and Trevor Hayward.

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Beer Philadelphia Contests Craft Beer Evil Genius Beer Fishtown

Videos

Featured

Purchased - A private banker advising a couple

Maximizing your money in a high-interest rate environment
Limited - NJDOT - Chris Lockwood

NJDOT crew supervisor shares first-hand experiences from 15 years spent working on state and interstate highways

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Robert Davis, suspect accused of killing journalist Josh Kruger, charged in separate shooting at SEPTA station
Robert Davis SEPTA

Sponsored

Fall happenings at the Betsy Ross House
Limited - Historic Philadelphia - Betsy Ross House

Health News

Eye drops sold at Target, CVS and Rite Aid may cause infections, FDA says
Eye Drops FDA Warning

Arts & Culture

Design selected for Philly's permanent Harriet Tubman statue
harriet tubman alvin pettit design philadelphia

76ers

Report: Sixers trade James Harden to Los Angeles Clippers
James-Harden-Clippers-Trade-Sixers

Performances

Watch 'Nightmare Before Christmas' or 'Elf' as the Philly Orchestra performs the movies' music
Philly Orchestra Nightmare

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved