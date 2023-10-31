Think you have a good name for a beer? Evil Genius wants to hear it

Evil Genius has been known to get creative with its beer names throughout its 12 years in the craft brewing industry. Among them: "Stacy's Mom," "There's No Crying In Baseball" and "Purple Monkey Dishwasher."

For its next beer, the Philadelphia brewer is asking beer lovers to come up with a name.

Names can be submitted for consideration by replying to the social media posts Evil Genius has made about the contest on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter). The contest is open through midnight Friday. On Monday, Evil Genius will narrow the possibilities to five names to be included in a social media poll.

Among the names submitted so far: "I wanted to name a beer and all I got was this cool can," "Saison Desist," "Brotherly Shove" and "ExtraBEERestrial."

The style of beer has yet not been determined. The beer will be packaged in cans to be sold by retailers in Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia in June.

The contest winner also will receive a $500 gift card to the Evil Genius taproom at 1727 N. Front St. in Fishtown. There is no limit on name submissions; however, if a name is repeated, the first person to suggest it will win.

"Nostalgia is at the very core of what we do," Evil Genius Marketing Manager Ryan Keller said. "We want to make sure that with every sip, you're not just tasting a damn good beer but also evoking positive memories along with it. Pair those two together, and each time you crack open a can, it's a drinking experience unlike any other. We want to give our consumers the chance to make that happen for themselves and get directly involved in the process with this contest."

Evil Genius Beer Co. was started in 2011 by Luke Bowen and Trevor Hayward.