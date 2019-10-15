Fantasy football 2019 re-draft: Here’s how you should’ve drafted based on first six weeks

About half of the regular season for most fantasy football leagues is now in the rearview, and it's probably fair to say that things haven't gone exactly as expected.

Several players taken in early rounds, like Saquon Barkley, have spent considerable time injured while others, like JuJu Smith-Schuster just aren't getting expected results.

Just for curiosity's sake, we decided to redraft the first four rounds with the gift of hindsight to help us. We tried to have the quarterbacks drafted as realistically as possible with relative value compared to the FLEX positions. We also decided to use total points instead of points per game to highlight the importance of a player staying healthy.

Keep in mind, this is based on the results of the first six weeks of games. Going forward there are a lot of factors (like the eventual return of Drew Brees, or the Melvin Gordon factor in L.A.) that make the draft positions below in flux going forward.

Still, seeing how your team measures up and comparing the current value with the pre-season ADP is an enriching exercise:

(Points are based on a .5 PPR league with standard scoring)

(** denotes player had a bye week — eight teams have had one so far)

Round 1

Pick Player Points Pre ADP 1 Christian McCaffery 163.80

3.4 2 Dalvin Cook 125.10 11.5 3 Chris Godwin 123.70 40.7 4 Nick Chubb 117.50 10.7 5 Austin Ekeler 114.10 54.8 6 Aaron Jones 108.70 54.3 7 Michael Thomas 107.70 11.2 8 David Johnson 106.30 6.5 9 Ezekiel Elliott 100.00 12.1 10 Lamar Jackson 157.28 90.3 11 Russell Wilson 155.26 63.6 12 DeShaun Watson 155.16 40.8



In our mock first round re-do, just one player — David Johnson — performed worse than his average draft position. Chris Godwin, Austin Ekeler, Aaron Jones and the trio of quarterbacks we have going 10-through-12 well over performed, while players like Nick Chubb, Michael Thomas and Ezekiel Elliott were drafted relatively close to their actual value through six weeks.