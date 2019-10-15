Fantasy football: Pick up Chase Edmonds, Jaron Brown, Sam Darnold on waivers for Week 7

It's Week 7 and the pickins' are getting slim. The Panthers, Buccaneers, Steelers and Browns are all on byes this week and add to that piling injuries and there probably aren't many option left on waivers.

Let's hope that the bye week doesn't stick you with a "schedule loss" this week. Here are a few suggestions — one at each position — of players to target early this week who are not on many fantasy rosters.

Sam Darnold, QB, Jets

If you are streaming quarterbacks, Darnold could be a saving grace for you going forward. After throwing for over 300 yards in a shocking win against the Cowboys, Darnold makes the Jets' offense much more fantasy-ready. This coming week, he'll face the Patriots intimidating defense, but in the weeks following, he has dream matchups up and down the schedule. The Jaguars, Dolphins, Giants, Redskins, Raiders, Bengals and Dolphins are up after New England.

Also consider: Daniel Jones, Giants

Chase Edmonds, RB, Cardinals

Start-able fantasy running backs are really, really hard to come by and Edmonds is probably the best of a bevy of bad options. He's available in around 70 percent of leagues and has been utilized mildly by Arizona's offense in recent games. In .5 PPR leagues he has posted 16.10 and 13.70 points backing up David Johnson.

Also consider: Jamaal Williams, Packers; Darrell Henderson, Rams

Jaron Brown, WR, Seahawks

Brown had a surprise two-touchdown game in Week 6 and is practically un-owned in fantasy leagues. With Will Dissly likely done for the year, there's a chance Brown emerges as Russell Wilson's third option (behind D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett). He's worth taking a flier on if you have room on your roster.

Also consider: Cole Beasley, Bills; DeVante Parker, Dolphins

Dawson Knox, TE, Bills

Another Dissly-related suggestion, Knox has been targeted 16 times this year and is owned in only eight percent of leagues. He may produce in Week 7 against the lowly Dolphins.

Also consider: Darren Fells, Texans

49ers Defense

As if the 49ers undefeated record wasn't encouragement enough to snatch the team off waivers, they also have a very favorable Week 7 match up against the Redskins.

Also consider: Titans defense (vs Chargers)

