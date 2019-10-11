Fantasy football Week 6 injuries: Are Tyreek Hill, A.J. Green nearing returns?

The injuries continue to pile up — and paired with four teams on a bye in Week 6 (Buffalo, Indianapolis, Oakland, Chicago) — getting together a full team to play in fantasy this week is becoming a tough order.

To help a bit, we take a look at some of the noteworthy injuries as well as the status of several key fantasy football players heading into the weekend:

Todd Gurley, RB, Rams

Word is that Gurley, who hasn't been practicing this week, may miss Week 6 with a quad injury. Malcolm Brown is a player to keep an eye on as well as Darrell Henderson — who is available in most fantasy leagues as of right now.

Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs

Hill owners rejoice, the speedy wideout appears to be on the mend as word in Kansas City is that the team is "optimistic" he will be ready to return this week against Houston. Keep your eye on the situation as it may change over the weekend, but Hill will surely provide a big boost to the Chiefs coming off a big loss.

DeSean Jackson, WR, Eagles

The word on Jackson is that he'll miss at least one more week with his abdominal strain. He is starting to increase his work load in practice as he rehabs from is injury targeting Week 7 against the Cowboys for his return.

A.J. Green, WR, Bengals

Cincinnati's star wide receiver has a helmet on and is practicing for the first time since July 27 — good news for both the Bengals themselves and for teams interested in the veteran at the trade deadline. He will probably still need a little time to get himself up to proper playing speed, but it looks like a return is in the cards sometime soon.

Mitch Trubisky, QB, Bears

While not a piece of news that will effect things in the coming week, the Bears made a roster move that was a strong indicator that in all likelihood Chicago's starting QB will be back in Week 7. The released their third string quarterback, leaving just two on the roster — implying Trubisky will take the field in Chicago's next start.

Chris Herndon, TE, Jets

Those trying to be savvy and cash in on Herndon after his suspension ends are likely to be quite a bit disappointed, as the tight end reportedly strained his hamstring in practice this week and will miss at least two extra games.

Finally, with information still being collected about several key players who were limited in practice, we decided to just give you the list of players who will likely be questionable and will require astute observation over the weekend. We suggest strongly having a back up plan for all of the players listed below just in case:

Christian Kirk, WR, Cardinals (limited in practice)

David Johnson, RB, Cardinals (missed practice Thursday)

Julio Jones, WR, Falcons (limited in practice)

Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens (limited in practice)

Marquise Brown, WR, Ravens (did not practice)

Amari Cooper, WR, Cowboys (limited in practice)

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Lions (limited in practice)

Danny Amendola, WR, Lions (limited in practice)

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers (limited in practice)

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Packers (limited in practice)

Kenny Stills, WR, Texans (limited in practice)

Gardner Minshew, QB, Jaguars (limited in practice)

Sammy Watkins, WR, Chiefs (missed practice Thursday)

Brandin Cooks, WR, Rams (limited in practice)

Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints (limited in practice)

Mason Rudolph, QB, Steelers (limited in practice)

James Washington, WR, Steelers (missed practice Thursday)

Chris Carson, RB, Seahawks (limited in practice)

Vernon Davis, TE, Redskins (limited in practice)

