Week 6 fantasy football waiver wire: Grab Andy Dalton, Robby Anderson, Jamison Crowder and others

Believe it or not, but we're already nearing the midway point of the regular season for fantasy football. We've already taken a look at the latest fantasy football injuries following Week 5. Now, let's take a look at one player at each position who could potentially help your fantasy roster heading into Week 6.



QB: Andy Dalton, CIN -- Dalton's numbers this season aren't eye-popping — 1,412 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions — but he's been solid week in and week out. With the exception of that Week 4 debacle in Pittsburgh, Dalton has scored between 20-25* points in each of his other four games this season. And this week, he has another favorable matchup against the Ravens. Not only are the Ravens in the bottom half of the league in terms of QB scoring against, but Dalton has also has played well against Baltimore in the recent past, throwing nine touchdowns and no interceptions (and averaging nearly 250 yards) over his last three games. If you're looking for someone to stream this week, Dalton's a great pickup, but he also should have value beyond this week as well.

Bonus: Kirk Cousins, MIN -- Cousins has a home matchup against the Eagles, and despite what their defense was able to do last week against the Jets, their issues in pass coverage still remain, and the Vikings are a much better team than the Jets.



RB: Chase Edmonds, ARI -- Edmonds' value is largely dependent on the status of starting running back David Johnson, who is dealing with a back injury. Early reports suggest that Johnson could be sidelined for Sunday's game against the Falcons. If Johnson can't go, Edmonds is worth starting in almost every league format. He might not have long-term value, but it's slim pickings at running back this week, and when you have the chance to grab a guy who could be seeing starter-level touches, you've got to go out and grab him.



WR: Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder, NYJ -- After watching this past Sunday's game against the Eagles, you might be surprised to see these two on the waiver watch for Week 6, but there's a good reason they're here. First, Crowder (owned in 43% of Yahoo! leagues) can generate the kind of touches that make him a starter in PPR formats, and Anderson (owned in 64%) has the speed and deep-threat ability to pick up 12 or 13 points on a single play. But the real reason these guys are suddenly worthy of your attention is the expected return of Sam Darnold.



Darnold and Anderson developed a nice rapport last season down the stretch, and Crowder has already proven himself as a dependable slot receiver. Sure, they have a pair of difficult games on deck (vs. DAL, vs. NE), but after that, they have a stretch of games that should allow for plenty of receiving opportunities for both Anderson and Crowder.



TE: Hunter Henry, LAC -- The Chargers second-year tight end has had difficulty staying healthy in his young career, but he's showed tons of promise when he has been able to get on the field dating back to before he was drafted by Los Angeles. Henry (knee) has yet to be ruled out for Week 6, but a return on Sunday night would put him well ahead of schedule in his recovery. Head coach Anthony Lynn said there was a chance the team works him into practice this week, but even if he can't go against the Steelers, he might be worth putting a claim on now before it's too late. He's already owned in 40% of Yahoo! leagues, so waiting until next week might be a week too long.



D/ST to stream: Washington (at MIA) OR Miami (vs. WAS) -- This was a tough one, and it could go either way. Starting whichever is defense going up against the Dolphins has been a sound strategy so far this season, but they're playing against the lowly Washington Redskins, who just fired their head coach on Monday. Could the Miami defense actually be the play in this one? It's really hard to tell.



